Fiorentina vs SPAL Match Preview and Betting Tips- Serie A 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Bologna FC v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

Fiorentina will lock horns against SPAL at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday in Serie A. Fiorentina are currently at the 15th position in the League table with 18 points in 18 matches so far. Fiorentina have failed to win a single match out of last four encounters in the league. In the previous match, they had drawn 1-1 against Bologna. Now, the hosts will be desperate to get back into winning ways to stay out of relegation zone.

On the other hand, SPAL are currently at the bottom of the League table with 12 points in 18 matches so far. They have been defeated by Hellas Verona in the previous match in Serie A by a margin of 2-0. SPAL will also try to get all three points from this encounter to stay afloat in Serie A at this moment.

According to the odds on BigPesa, the home side are the favourites to win this match, with odds of 1.42 in their favour.

Last Meeting Between These Two Sides:

In the previous season, Fiorentina were victorious on both occasions against SPAL. In the home match of Fiorentina, they thrashed SPAL by a margin of 3-0. In the away match too, Fiorentina were able to beat SPAL by a margin of 4-1. Due to this, the odds on favourite to win this tie is the home side. Odds of 1.42 are in their favour on BigPesa. A draw is valued at 4.0, while a win for the visitors is valued at 6.0.

A Close Contest Coming In Our Way?

Both sides need to win the match to stay out of relegation zone. The manager of Fiorentina, Giuseppe Lachini will field his side with a 3-5-2 formation. Dalbert Henrique had picked up a knock against Bologna in the previous match. So, he is doubtful to start against SPAL on Sunday. Their new recruit Frank Ribery is also out with an injury. Federico Chiesa's form will keep the manager worried ahead of this match. The attacker has managed to score only a couple of goals so far in Serie A this season.

On the other hand, SPAL will miss their star defender Nenad Tomovic in this match, as he was shown a direct red card against Hellas Verona in the previous match. Arkadiusz Reca, Mohamed Fares and Marco D'Alessandro are also absent from the squad because of injuries. So, it will not be an easy task for SPAL to get a win in this away tie. A close contest is certainly coming our way at the weekend.

As per BigPesa, the game is expected to have a couple of goals, with odds of 3.45 favouring the same.