Fiorentina vs Udinese Calcio Predicted Line-ups and Betting Tips - Serie A 2019/20

As Serie A action returns this weekend, Fiorentina host Udinese in a mid-table tussle on Sunday. The Viola are coming into this game after a great display against AC Milan. Vincenzo Montella's men had won the match 3-1 away from home. While Franck Ribery scored one of the goals, players like Erick Pulgar and Gaetano Castrovilli who also registered their names on the score-sheet.

Meanwhile, Udinese have struggled to get going in the league. Apart from their win against Bologna last week, they have mostly failed to impress the spectators. They lost to Brescia and had a goalless draw against Hellas Verona and in both games. However, Igor Tudor's men are expected to do a lot more. Hence, they will be playing against an in-form Viola side at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Team News

Fiorentina

Montella has finally found the formula and will look to maintain continuity among his ranks. He is expected to play a 3-5-2 formation again, with Ribery and Federico Chiesa leading the lines and Milan Badelj, Castrovilli, Pulgar forming the middle trio. Dalbert and Pol Lirola will once again act as wing-backs, providing width to their team’s play.

The Viola are very swift on the counters and can maintain a high tempo, creating quick build-ups, with players like Pulgar and Castrovilli making their mark in the league this season. In defence, the experienced Martin Caceres will be partnered by German Pezzella and youngster Nikola Milenkovic. Montella has options on the bench, with experienced forward Kevin-Prince Boateng and pace-to-burn in the form of Rachid Ghezzal.

Udinese

Igor Tudor will try to gain motivation from the return of his star player, Rodrigo De Paul for this fixture. Tudor has also preferred a 3-5-2 formation in the league and he will need his Argentine talisman to run his magic past the Viola defence, to get something from this fixture.

In defence, the trio will consist of Rodrigo Becao, William Troost-Ekong and Samir. In midfield youngster Rolando Mandragora will pull the strings as Seko Fofana and Mato Jajalo will provide the cover for their backline. With De Paul returning, he will lead the lines alongside Kevin Lasagna. Last match's goalscorer Stefano Okaka is likely to start from the bench, as Tudor will also have players capable players like Walace and Ilija Nestorovski to choose from.

Predicted Line-ups

Fiorentina: Dragowski, Caceres, Pezzella, Milenkovic, Dalbert, Castrovilli, Badelj, Pulgar, Lirola, Ribery, Chiesa.

Udinese: Musso, Samir, Troost-Ekong, Brecao, Larsen, Mandragora, Jajalo, Fofana, Sema, De Paul, Lasagna.