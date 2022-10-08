Florida State Seminoles vs No. 14 NC State Wolfpack Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - October 8 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The No. 14 NC State Wolfpack (4-1) will host the Florida State Seminoles (4-1) on Saturday for what looks to be a solid ACC conference matchup. While unranked, the Seminoles sit higher in the ACC standings with a 2-1 record compared to the Wolfpack's 0-1 conference record. Both teams are coming off their only loss of the season and only contest against ranked opponents. The Wolfpack lost to No. 5 Clemson last week 30-20 and the Seminoles lost to No. 22 Wake Forest 31-21. These were oddly similar results against extremely different levels of competition.

Florida State Seminoles vs NC State Wolfpack Betting Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Over/Under Florida State +3.5 (-115) +140 Over 50.5 (-112) NC State -3.5 (-105) -170 Under 50.5 (-108)

Florida State Seminoles vs NC State Wolfpack Match Details

Game: Florida State Seminoles @ NC State Wolfpack

Date and Time: Saturday, October 8, 8:00 PM EDT

Venue: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC

Florida State Seminoles vs NC State Wolfpack Key Stats

Florida State QB Jordan Travis has made a massive jump in his junior season so far. A win against NC State would certainly set the tone for the rest of the season. He's put up 1,226 yards and found the endzone eight times, but the Wolfpack defense is ranked No. 3 in the ACC and leads with seven interceptions. It's time to put Travis' efficiency to the test.

Devin Leary, NC state QB, needs to bounce back from their first loss with a statement breakout game. He's put up 1,135 yards and 10 TDs so far, but he seems to only have one consistent target. Thayer Thomas has 24 receptions and 301 yards, and is being targeted much more than any other receiver. Florida State's defense will likely have extra eyes on him in the secondary.

This will call for Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, NC State RB, to get the run threat established early. Although he leads the Wolfpack offense in YAC, if the run game gets going early, this will open up other receivers to help shift safety/cornerback focus from Thayer Thomas.

Sumo-Karngbaye has 262 yards on 44 rushes and loses the RB matchup against Treshaun Ward at Florida State. Ward has 437 yards and three TDs on 67 carries so far, and has, no doubt, helped QB Travis find his rhythm this season. If NC State can check all of these boxes on offense, their defense will surely show up for a big game considering they have only allowed 15.4 PPG so far, after holding Clemson to only 30 points.

Florida State Seminoles vs NC State Wolfpack Betting Prediction

At the very worst, NC State's offense comes out a little slow while trying to open up various pieces. Expect the Wolfpack to find no shortage of points and their offense to make a statement to the rest of the ACC. If Travis and the Seminoles do come to play, it may be too little too latem, and it may mean that they find their second conference loss.

Prediction: NC State -3.5 (-105), Sumo-Karngbaye to score a TD (-130)

