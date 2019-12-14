Fortuna Dusseldorf vs RB Leipzig Match Preview and Betting Tips - Bundesliga 2019/20

High flying RB Leipzig visits struggling Fortuna Dusseldorf in order to climb to the top of the Bundesliga chart. Julian Nagelsmann’s boys are aiming for the ultimate prize to break the long-lasting dominance of Bayern Munich, amongst other candidates this season. They showed their never stopping mindset at home against Hoffeinheim, the boss's ex-club, to register their fifth consecutive victory in as many games in the Bundesliga.

The 3-1 score-line depicted their goal-hungry attitude, as the club prepares for a significant leap this time out since their promotion in 2016. Currently, they sit on the second spot in the league charts and are trailing Borussia Monchelgadbach, on top by just by a point.

On the flip side, Fortuna are caught in a tight battle to prevent relegation at the end of the season. They are winless in the last four and have managed only three victories till now. This is quite the contradictory of a hopeful season they spend last campaign in the top flight. Coach Funkel is urging his side to settle themselves quickly and hope for an improvement in the coming weeks.

It will be a hard task for a team that faced three title contenders back-to-back and are now lined up to face Leipzig at home. Based on the odds on BigPesa, the visitors are the clear favourites to win this tie. The odds of 1.39 are in their favour, which means it could possibly be a one-sided match.

Last Meeting

Favourites for this clash, Leipzig enjoyed a successful day last time Fortuna entertained them at home. An early first-half brace from the Danish forward Yussuf Poulsen, set the tone followed by strikes by Ibrahima Konate and Konrad Laimer, later confirming all three points.

The odds on BigPesa showcase the away side as the clear winners. Odds of 1.39 favour a win for them. However, the home team will hope for at least to get a draw, with odds of 4.3 suggesting that result. A win for the hosts is valued at 5.8, which will be really tough.

Easy one for Leipzig?

This is beyond doubt that Nagelsmann will have his plan spot on yet again, against a less competitive counterpart, even if it’s an away fixture. They are willing to put enough pressure on current leaders Borussia Monchelgadbach to keep the turn of points. Consistency is the word that the 32-year-old is demanding once again from his boys on Saturday.

Even though Fortuna is a persistent side at home, they have failed to reciprocate their form against top teams this term. Their 3-3 draw with Schalke in the early weeks of November remains the only positive result against a high table opponent till now. There isn’t much that Funkel can expect from this fixture, though his team might produce a miracle.

Keeping that in mind, 0-2 is the most favoured score-line for this match. The odds of 7.2 favour it on BigPesa. However, the home side will not want to give up that easy and take back something from the match.