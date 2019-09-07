France vs Albania Match Preview and Betting Tips - Euro Qualification 2019/20

Andorra v France - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

France is set to take on Albania in their 5th match of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. The former European champions had finished as the runners up in the last edition. The hosts, who had lost to Portugal by 1-0 in the final of the UEFA Euro 2016, are currently at the top of the table in Group H. They would look to maintain their position as they take on the Albanians in their next match.

The French would be brimming with confidence ahead of their crucial clash against Albania, having won 3 of their first 4 matches of the qualifiers so far. Their only loss came against Turkey in their 3rd match of the campaign but they have revoked the fear with their performance against Andorra that saw them win the match by 4-0. It would be a tough challenge for Andorra to keep them under check as Les Bleus eye their fourth win of the competition in their fifth matchup.

Albania, on the other hand, is currently sitting on the fourth position in the table. They have won two matches so far while losing the other two of their first four matches. It would be a tough ask for them to beat the reigning world champions but as we know, in football, anything can happen.

Last Meeting between the two sides

The last meeting between the two sides saw the French get the better of their opponents. It has been a pretty much one-sided affair for the Blues so far, with France winning 3 of the last five matches’ vs Albania.

As per BigPesa.com, France has an odd of 1.09 in place to win their contest against Albania, which is pretty much expected. Albania, on the other hand, has the odds placed in their favour of winning the match by 23.00. The possibility of a draw is placed at 7.40, making France the bookies' favourite to win the match.

A win for the home team

As per the bookies and with the kind of firepower the home team have at their disposal, French should win the match with ease. However, it would not be wise to write off Albania, as they would rekindle the hopes of qualifying for the Euro 2020 with an unexpected win over France in their next match.

Expected to be a goal-fest

France is blessed with a lot of quality players so it won't be a surprise if the World Champions can thrash Albania. Because odds of more than 3.5 goals are trading at an encouraging 2.09, a punter should go for it.

Antoine Griezmann likeliest to score

Antoine Griezmann has made a good start to his Barcelona career after his huge move. France seems to be too strong for Albania, so it might be a smart move to back Griezmann to score because odds of him scoring are trading at 1.37.

