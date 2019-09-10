France vs Andorra Match Preview and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualification

Andorra v France - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

The match between France and Andorra came three days too early for some people. The Andorran national anthem was wrongly played when the French football team took on Albania on Saturday. But three days later, the anthem will be played again, when France will take on Andorra at Stade de France on Tuesday.

Except for a hiccup against Turkey, Didier Deschamps’ men have done well in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers. Les Blues have accumulated 12 points from the five games in their qualifying campaign. They have scored 16 goals thus far, the most by any Group H team.

The team they will be facing is placed at the exact opposite end of the spectrum. Koldo Alvarez’s team are yet to score a single goal in the competition. They have lost all five of their matches and are sitting at the bottom of the points table.

Last Meeting between the sides

The two sides last met in June this year, where France came out victorious. Kylian Mbappe, Wissam Ben Yedder, Florian Thauvin and Kurt Zouma scored in that 4-0 victory at Estadi Nacional. Andorra last travelled to France 15 years ago, when a similar 4-0 scoreline was the outcome. Sylvian Wiltord scored a brace in that game.

France favorites by far

Given the extremely contrasting records and form of the two sides, there can be only one clear cut favourites for the game. Andorra will need to produce one of their finest games in history to pull off what would be a major upset.

A victory for the FIFA World Cup 2018 winners is trading at 1.01 on Bigpesa.com, whereas a draw is trading at 40.0. An Andorra victory is trading at a humongous figure of 101. Checkout the odds at BigPesa.

Goal fest expected at Saint-Denis

Such is the scoring rate of the French attackers and the conceding rate of the Andorran defenders, that only a miracle can stop a goal-fest at Saint-Denis on Tuesday.

The goal range of 4-6 is by the far the most popular and the most plausible as it is trading at 1.82. The goal range of 2-3 is trading at 4.2 because France is likely to score more goals. Over 5 goals are trading at 1.75, whereas under 5 goals is trading at 1.89.

French attackers likely to be on the hunt

In a match like this, every French attacker would want to get his name on the score sheet. However, Antoine Griezmann is the likeliest goal-scorer of the match. A goal from the FC Barcelona striker is trading at 1.1. Apart from Griezmann, Chelsea FC’s forward Olivier Giroud is also likely to get his name on the scoresheet as odds of him scoring is trading at 1.11.

