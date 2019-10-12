France vs Turkey – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 6 // 12 Oct 2019, 21:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Andorra v France - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

Things were going all too sweet for Didier Deschamps’ France. They had just conquered the world by winning the FIFA World Cup and were scoring goals for fun in every game they were playing.

But their fairytale ended when they stepped in the Konya Buyuksehir Stadium in Turkey. Senol Gunes’ men ended France’s domination to earn three unexpected points. On Monday (October 14), it will be time for France to seek vengeance.

Courtesy that defeat, France are still sitting in the second position of Group H of the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers. But a lot can change on Monday if Les Blues can get three points from Stade de France. For Turkey, it will be a test of their character as all eyes will be on Cengiz Under, who gave the French defenders a run for their money back in June.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both sides:

1. France

Didier Deschamps is expected to stick to his highly successful 4-3-3 formation against Turkey. Hugo Lloris suffered a horrific injury in Tottenham Hotspur’s last game against Brighton & Hove Albion. Hence, Alphonse Areola is expected to be under the bar.

The four-man defence is expected to be comprised of Raphael Varane, Lucas Digne, Presnel Kimpembe and Benjamin Pavard. N’Golo Kante, Corentin Tolisso and Blaise Matuidi are expected to be the men controlling the scheme of things in the midfield.

Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann and Kingsley Coman are expected to be the three men upfront. A victory for France is trading at 1.27 on Bigpesa. A double change on either a France victory or a draw is trading at 1.06.

2. Turkey

Advertisement

Senol Gunes is expected to play out a 4-4-2 formation against France. Istanbul Basaksehir’s 30-year-old veteran goalkeeper Mert Gunok is expected to be under the goal post on Monday.

The four-man defence is expected to comprise of Caglar Soyuncu, Kaan Ayhan, Zaki Celik and Merih Demiral. Mahmut Tekdemir, Dorukhan Tokoz, Hakan Calhanoglu and Cengiz Under are expected to be deployed in the midfield.

The attacking strike-force is expected to be comprised of Cenk Tosun and Burak Yilmaz. A victory for Gunes’ side is trading at 8.4. A double chance on either Turkey to win the game or at least get a draw is trading at 2.7.

Predicted lineups:

France – Alphonse Areola, Raphael Varane, Lucas Digne, Presnel Kimpembe, Benjamin Pavard, N’Golo Kante, Corentin Tolisso, Blaise Matuidi, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kingsley Coman.

Turkey – Mert Gunok, Caglar Soyuncu, Kaan Ayhan, Zaki Celik, Merih Demiral, Mahmut Tekdemir, Dorukhan Tokoz, Hakan Calhanoglu, Cengiz Under, Cenk Tosun, Burak Yilmaz.

Checkout the odds at BigPesa.