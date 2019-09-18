Frankfurt vs Arsenal Match Preview and Betting Tips - Europa League 2019/20

Arsenal an Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns against each other in the first group fixture of the 2018/19 Europa League. Arsenal are coming into this game after playing out a 2-2 draw against Watford away from home.

Although it was a draw, for Unai Emery's side it felt like a defeat as the Gunners were 2-0 up at the break at Vicarage Road. Frankfurt, on the other hand, have had a mixed start to their season with two wins and two losses in the Bundesliga, with the latest league encounter ending in a 1-2 loss against FC Augsburg.

Therefore both sides will look to make a positive start to their campaigns in Europe, which will make it a very feisty clash at the Commerzbank Arena. BigPesa tags the visitors as the favourites to win this one, with odds of 2.39 in their favour.

Last meeting between the two sides?

Interestingly both these sides have not met each other earlier, despite being regular customers in the Europa League in recent times. So this will be their first clash against each other in a UEFA competition.

However, the Eagles are unbeaten in their previous five outings against English opponents in normal time. Their latest clash ended in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in last season's Europa League semi-final, where they eventually lost in the penalty shootout.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have lost their last four matches on German soil and have won 17 from the 38 total matches against German opponents in UEFA competitions.

Despite that, BigPesa favours Emery’s men at odds of 2.39. A win for the hosts is placed at 3.1, while a draw is placed at 3.7.

Can Arsenal finally produce some magic on their travels?

Both teams have not been in great form and will look to settle themselves in the game and then take it from there. Adi Hutter will be missing some of his crucial players for this match, which includes players like Marco Russ, Jonathan de Guzman and Mijat Gacinovic.

In-form Portuguese forward Goncalo Paciencia will shoulder the responsibility of scoring, with players like Andre Silva or Bas Dost to support him upfront. Experienced players like David Abraham, Makoto Hasebe will play a crucial role in marking players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe.

Meanwhile, Unai Emery will miss Alexandre Lacazette, which will be a huge blow for his team. Some of his injured players could be returning to the team as well. BigPesa confirms that the odds for the game to produce 2-3 goals is stacked at 1.99. Aubameyang (1.7) is the favourite to score in this tie, as he is the man in form.