FSV Mainz 05 vs SC Freiburg - Match Preview and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Bundesliga

The match on Saturday (January 18) will see two evenly-matched sides, where one team is heroically punching above their weight this year and the other side is battling with consistency. Opel Arena is all set to witness a match where a win for one team might mean the heavenly top six, and a defeat might thrust the other into the hellish relegation battle.

High-flying SC Freiburg will take on FSV Mainz 05. Freiburg is having a great season, and they are currently eighth in the points table with 26 points. However, they are winless for more than a month now, and would want to get back to winning ways desperately.

Mainz, on the other hand, is 14th in the table with 18 points. A defeat might open the doors of the dreaded bottom three for them. Hence, the match on Saturday is going to be extremely crucial for the Carnival club.

Last Meeting between the sides

SC Freiburg would be hoping that the match on Saturday will be similar to what happened on 17th August, which was the last time these two sides clashed. Thanks to goals from Lucas Holer, Jonathan Schmid and Gianluca Waldschmidt, that Freiburg registered a comfortable 3-0 win.

Mainz favourites because of greater urgency to stay in the league

Though SC Freiburg might be having a great time this season, the 05ers are the favourites to win on Saturday. There are two reasons for this – one being that the match will be played in front of Mainz’s fans, and the other one being that Freiburg’s form has taken a hit recently.

Mainz 05 is expected to capitalize on their recent slump in form. A win for Achim Beierlorzer’s side is trading at 2.09 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for Christian Streich’s team is trading at 2.95. A draw is trading at 3.3.

Goals expected at PreZero Arena

SC Freiburg has been commendable in terms of goal-scoring this season, and much of the credit must be given to Nils Petersen who has already scored seven goals. Just like Petersen, Mainz’s Robin Quaison has also scored seven goals.

Hence, a few goals are on the cards for Saturday. Over 2.5 goals in the match are trading at 1.59, whereas fewer than 2.5 goals are trading at 2.04. Both teams to score are trading at 1.5, whereas both teams not to score are trading at 2.2.

