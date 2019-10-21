Galatasaray SK vs Real Madrid - Match Preview and Betting Tips – UEFA Champions League 2019/20

RCD Mallorca v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid have not enjoyed a good start to the UEFA Champions League 2019/20 season. Placed in a group alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Club Brugge and Galatasaray, the Spanish giants are sitting at the very bottom of the table.

Zinedine Zidane had a very horrendous start to this season’s Champions League campaign, as PSG handed them a 3-0 defeat. While the French outfit is a very expensive and skilled side, Real Madrid were expected to get all three points against Club Brugge in the next match. Unfortunately for them, they could only salvage a draw.

On Tuesday (October 22), they will face a side who are also extremely successful in their domestic circuit, but is going through a rough patch in the UCL. Having accumulated just one point from their first couple of games, Turkish outfit Galatasaray will host Real Madrid at the Turk Telekom Stadium in Istanbul.

Last Meeting between the sides

Real Madrid and Galatasaray last met in November of 2013. Not much of a contest was witnessed back then, as Los Blancos won the game by a margin of 4-1. Isco, Arbeloa, Gareth Bale and Angel Di Maria scored for the hosts, while Umut Bulut’s goal only meant consolation.

Real Madrid expected to live up to the expectations

Though Real Madrid have been awful in the UEFA Champions League so far this season, they have been fairly decent in La Liga. With 18 points from nine games, they are placed second in the points table. On the other hand, Galatasaray is having a tough time in the Super Ligue as well.

Hence, the Turkish club is not expected to pose much of a challenge to Zidane’s men. A win for Real Madrid is trading at 1.54 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for Galatasaray is trading at 4.9. A draw is trading at 3.75.

Out of form attackers not expected to score aplenty

Both Real Madrid and Galatasaray are facing difficulties in front of the goal. Whether it is the Champions League or their domestic competitions, the attackers have struggled to get their names on the score-sheet.

Hence, the goal range of 2-3 is the most popular, and is trading at 2.01. The goal range of 4-5 is trading at 3.15. Over 3 goals is trading at 1.9, whereas under 3 goals is trading at 1.69.