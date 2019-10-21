Galatasaray SK vs Real Madrid – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – UEFA Champions League 2019/20

After a horrendous 2018/19 season, Real Madrid spent big and signed world-class players like Eden Hazard and exciting talents like Ferland Mendy to bolster their squad. But two matches into the UEFA Champions League 2019/20, the Spanish giants are sitting at the very bottom of Group A.

Things have been different in La Liga. Zidane’s men have been impressive in the Spanish domestic league, and are rightfully sitting at the top of the table. But their energy seems to take a dip mid-week, something they would want to rectify when they travel to Turkey, to take on Galatasaray on Tuesday (October 22).

Fatih Terim’s side have accumulated just 13 points from eight games in Super Lig thus far. In the Champions League, the Lions have registered just a single point so far. Hence, the match on 22nd October is equally important for both the sides.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Galatasaray SK

Veteran goalkeeper Fernando Muslera is expected to be under the bar against Los Blancos. Since Galatasaray’s defence has not been out of sorts, keeping a clean sheet against Real Madrid will be a very difficult job. Hence, a clean sheet for Muslera is trading at 5.6 on Bigpesa.

Fatih Terim is expected to play a 4-3-3 formation. Marcao, Christian Luyindama, Mariano and Yuto Nagatomo are expected to be in the defence, with Jean Michael Seri, Ryan Donk and Steven Nzonzi placed in front of them.

The front three is expected to be comprised of Younes Belhanda, Florin Andone and Ryan Babel. Galatasaray to get one goal is trading at 2.27 in Bigpesa, whereas the Turkish outfit failing to score against the Spanish giants is trading at 2.33. Galatasaray to win either of the two halves is trading at 2.7. Terim’s side to score over 1.5 goals is trading at 3.2.

2. Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois had a nightmarish outing against Club Brugge in Real Madrid’s last Champions League encounter. After committing two mistakes leading to goals, the Belgian international was substituted at half-time. However, he is expected to feature in the playing XI against Galatasaray. A clean sheet for Real Madrid is trading at 2.49.

Zinedine Zidane is expected to prefer a 4-3-3 formation. Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Ferland Mendy are expected to form the Real Madrid backline. Luka Modric, Casemiro and Federico Valverde are expected to be deployed in the midfield.

The highly intimidating attacking trio is expected to be comprised of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard. Real Madrid to score a couple of goals is trading at 3.05, whereas Bale & Co. to score 3+ goals is trading at 2.55. The Spanish outfit to score in both halves is trading at 2.27. Zidane’s team to win either half is trading at 1.32.

Predicted lineups:

Galatasaray SK – Fernando Muslera, Marcao, Christian Luyindama, Mariano, Yuto Nagatomo, Jean Michael Seri, Ryan Donk, Steven Nzonzi, Younes Belhanda, Florin Andone, Ryan Babel.

Real Madrid – Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard.

