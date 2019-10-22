Genk vs Liverpool Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips- Champions League 2019/20

KRC Genk will welcome Liverpool for an away fixture on Wednesday (October 23). The Belgian club were defeated by Standard Liege in the last domestic League match, by a margin of 1-0 on Saturday. In the Champions League, Red Bull Salzburg thrashed them in the first match by a margin of 6-2. The second match against Napoli ended in a goalless draw. The Belgian side are at the bottom of the table in Group E. Now, Genk must have to win this match to keep their qualification hopes alive. However, the task will certainly be cut out for them against Liverpool.

On the other hand, Liverpool will face Genk after dropping two points against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday. In the first match of the Champions League, Napoli secured three points against the Reds. However, Liverpool narrowly edged past Red Bull Salzburg by a margin of 4-3. Liverpool are currently at the second position in the points table in their group. Now, Jurgen Klopp's men will be desperate to get a win to go to a better position in the table.

As per BigPesa,the away team are the favourites to win this match, with odds of 1.32 in their favour. A draw is valued at 6.6, while a win for the home side is valued at 10.0.

Team News:

Genk:

The manager of Genk, Felice Mazzu will have no injury issues to deal with before coming into this match. He will like to field his side with a 4-2-3-1 formation on Wednesday. They will certainly be slightly defensive, with the presence of two holding midfielders Sander Berge and Patrik Hrosovsky in their starting line-up.

Gaetan Coucke will be there under the bars for the home side. Joakim Maehle and Jere Uronen will be deployed as two fullbacks. The pairing of Carlos Cuesta and Jhon Lucumi will be there in the central-defence. Junya Ito and Theo Bongonda will be there at both the wings while Ianis Hagi will play just behind the lone centre forward Mbwana Samatta.

As per the odds on BigPesa,the match is expected to have at least three goals (3.95). The odds further suggest that both teams are expected to score at 1.67.

Liverpool:

Jurgen Klopp will be worried about the fitness issue of Mohamed Salah in this match. The Egyptian player was not included in the squad of Liverpool against Manchester United on Sunday. However, Jurgen Klopp is hopeful to get him back on Wednesday against Genk. But his presence in the starting line-up of the Reds is still very much doubtful. Otherwise, Jurgen Klopp will mostly get a fully-fit squad to face Genk in the away match.

Klopp is likely to field his side with a 4-3-3 formation. Divock Origi will play if Mohamed Salah fails to be fit on time. Adam Lallana, James Milner, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Naby Keita are in the race to be included in the starting line-up of Liverpool in this match.

The 0-2 score-line is the most favoured one, as per odds on BigPesa. However, the home side will want to make an impact and get something out of the game.

Predicted Lineups:

Genk: (4-2-3-1)

Gaetan Coucke; Joakim Maehle, Carlos Cuesta, Jhon Lucumi, Jere Uronen; Sander Berge, Patrik Hrosovsky; Junya Ito, Ianis Hagi, Theo Bongonda; Mbwana Samatta.

Liverpool: (4-3-3)

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum; Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi.