Genoa FC vs AS Roma - Match Preview and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Serie A

Jan 17, 2020

The two sets of fans who will be inside the Stadio Comulane Luigi Ferraris on Sunday (January 19) will feel that they have been a bit let down by their teams this season. Both AS Roma and Genoa FC are having below par seasons, and will be eager to turn things around.

Roma would ideally want to be in the top three, but Lazio and Atalanta’s rise has pushed them to fifth place. Their recent run of good form took a massive hit as they suffered defeats in both of their last two Serie A games. The She-Wolf will be eager to get back to winning ways.

So will be Genoa, who are currently placed inside the relegation zone. They have won only one league game in last couple of months, which saw quite a few managerial changes. A win against Roma might take them out of the bottom three.

Last meeting between the sides-

Roma’s last meeting with Genoa was nothing short of a Hollywood pot-boiler. In a game where both teams settled for a point, Cengiz Under gave Roma the lead. Andrea Pinamonti equalized for the visitors, but Edin Dzeko restored Roma’s lead again. Domenico Criscito equalized again, but Aleksander Kolarov restored the lead for the hosts. Christian Kouame managed to get a point for Genoa with his 70th minute strike.

Roma expected to get back to winning ways-

Though Roma might have lost against Torino and Juventus recently, Genoa’s form is certainly poorer. They have found it tough to get points, and have lost three of their last four games.

Hence, the Magic Ones are expected to win on Sunday. A win for Paulo Fonseca’s side is trading at 1.81 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for Davide Nicola’s team is trading at 3.7. A draw is trading at 3.35.

Good attack and poor defence likely to combine in a match filled with goals-

Roma have been fairly decent in front of goal this season. The Magic Ones have scored 34 goals in the tournament, the most by any team outside top four. On the other hand, Genoa have been horrific defensively. Nicola’s side has conceded 38 goals, with no team conceding more than them.

Hence, we can expect a few goals on Sunday. Over 2.5 goals in the match is trading at 1.7, whereas under 2.5 goals is trading 1.91. Both teams to score is trading at 1.61, whereas both teams not to score is trading 2.01.

