Gibraltar vs Denmark – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 17 // 05 Sep 2019, 20:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Denmark v France: Group C - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Both Denmark and Gibraltar haven’t got the start they would have ideally wanted in the qualifiers of UEFA Euro 2020. However, both had different expectations.

Denmark, who narrowly missed out on qualification last time around, are aiming for the top spot in their group, but currently it belongs to Republic of Ireland. The Red and White started their campaign with 2 draws, and got a victory in their last game against Georgia.

Gibraltar, on the other hand, would be pleased if they at least get to open their points tally. The newbies of world football started their campaign with 3 defeats, and must be looking to get at least a point in front of their fans at the Victoria Stadium.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Gibraltar

Kyle Goldwin is expected to be Gibraltar’s last line of defence. Julio Cesar Ribas is expected to roll out the similar 5-3-2 formation against an attack-heavy Denmark side.

Joseph Chipolina, Roy Chipolina and Louie Annesley are expected to form the central defensive lineup, with Jack Sargeant and Jayce Olivero playing as wingbacks.

The midfield is expected to be comprised of Andrew Hernandez, Alain Pons and Tjay De Barr. De Barr is the only played in the Gibraltar squad who plays his club football in Spain. The Real Oviedo B teenager is the likeliest goal-scorer amongst the trio. A De Barr goal is trading at 4.7 on Bigpesa.

Liam Walker and Anthony Hernandez are expected to be the attacking duo of Ribas’ team. A Walker goal is trading at 4.7, whereas a Hernandez goal is trading at 5.8.

2. Denmark

Veteran goal keeper Kasper Schmeichel is expected to be under the goal for Age Hareide’s men. The Leicester City shot-stopper is just 3 games away from earning 50 national caps.

Advertisement

Andreas Christensen, Jens Stryger Larsen, Mathias Jorgensen and skipper Simon Kjaer are expected to form the 4-men defence of Denmark. Trading at 2.8, Jorgensen is the likeliest to score amongst the defenders. Hareide is expected to roll out a similar 4-3-3 formation.

Christian Eriksen, Thomas Delaney and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are expected to form the midfield. Tottenham Hotspur’s star player Christian Eriksen is the likeliest to score amongst the 3. A goal from Eriksen is trading at 1.39 on Bigpesa.com, whereas a goal from Thomas Delaney is trading at 2.41.

The attacking trio is expected to be comprised of Kasper Dolberg, Yussuf Poulsen and Martin Brathwaite. Having scored a brace in Denmark’s last game, Dolberg is the likeliest source of goals for his team. A Dolberg goal is trading at 1.24. A Poulsen goal is trading at 1.48.

Predicted lineups:

Gibraltar – Kyle Goldwin, Joseph Chipolina, Roy Chipolina, Louie Annesley, Jack Sargeant, Jayce Olivero, Andrew Hernandez, Alain Pons, Tjay De Barr, Liam Walker, Anthony Hernandez.

Denmark – Kasper Schmeichel, Andreas Christensen, Jens Stryger Larsen, Mathias Jorgensen, Simon Kjaer, Christian Eriksen, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Kasper Dolberg, Yussuf Poulsen, Martin Brathwaite.

Checkout the the odds at BigPesa.