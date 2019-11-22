Granada CF vs Atletico Madrid Match Preview and Betting Tips – 2019/20 La Liga

On Saturday (November 23), spectators at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes in Granada will witness a tactical clash between two managers who have been of immense value for their clubs. Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid will take on Diego Martinez’s Granada CF.

After securing a promotion into the Spanish top flight this season, Granada have impressed in La Liga this far. The Nasrids have accumulated 20 points already, and are sitting at the eighth position. They are level on points with sixth-placed Athletic Bilbao, and are just five points away from second-placed Real Madrid.

One point away and one place beneath Real Madrid is their Madrid rivals, Atletico Madrid. Simeone’s team have lost only one game so far, but six draws have halted their progress in the league. They will settle for nothing less than three points on Saturday.

Last Meeting between the sides

Granada last met Atletico Madrid in March of 2017, at their home ground. The hosts kept things very tight and gave everything to get something out of the match, but an 84th minute brilliance from Antoine Griezmann secured all three points for the visitors.

Granada unlikely to pull off a shock

Granada might have been very impressive so far, yet they are not expected to get the better of the Madrid giants. Simeone’s men are likely to get all three points on Saturday.

An away victory for Simeone’s side is trading at 1.8 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for Granada is trading at 4.5. Trading at 2.95, a draw is more plausible than the hosts to register a victory on Saturday.

High-scoring affair unlikely, courtesy Simeone’s solid defence

Atletico Madrid have not been doing extremely well in front of goals this season. They have scored only 15 goals this La Liga, second-least amongst the top half teams. However, true to his reputation, Simeone has set up an extremely solid defence this season.

Hence, the goal range of 2-3 is the most popular option, and is trading at 1.94. Right behind it is the goal range of 0-1, which is trading at 2.27. Over 2 goals is trading at 1.88, whereas under 2 goals is trading at 1.7

Onus on Morata yet again

Wonderkid Joao Felix has struggled with injuries, while veteran Diego Costa has been terribly out of form this season. In such a situation, Alvaro Morata has been the only ray of hope for Los Colchoneros. He is the likeliest goal-scorer on Saturday. A goal for Morata is trading at 2.08.

