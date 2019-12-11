Hoffenheim vs FC Augsburg Match Preview and Betting Tips - Bundesliga 2019/20

Hoffenheim will lock horns against Augsburg on Friday night in the Bundesliga at the PreZero Arena. Hoffenheim are currently at the eighth position in the League table with 21 points in 14 matches so far. Augsburg are at the twelfth position with 17 points in the same number of matches.Hoffenheim have not been able to win a single match in their last three encounters in the Bundesliga. So, they will be looking to get back to winning ways against Augsburg.

On the other hand, Augsburg are in great form at this moment. In the last four matches in the Bundesliga, they have been able to get all three points in three encounters. So, they will like to maintain their unbeaten streak against Hoffenheim as well.

The odds on BigPesa at present favour a home-win, which is being valued at 1.8.

Last Meeting Between These Two Sides:

Hoffenheim thrashed Augsburg in the previous match at WWK Arena by a margin of 4-0 in the last season. In the reverse fixture too, they were victorious against Augsburg by a margin of 2-1.

Due to this, BigPesa considers them the firm favourites to win this tie yet again.The odds for a home win are valued at 1.8. A draw is valued at 3.45, while a win for the visitors is valued at 3.6.

An Intense Match Coming Our Way

It is certainly a match between two evenly matched sides. However, their recent form is opposite to each other. Both sides will be eyeing to get all three points in this match. Hoffenheim will certainly depend on their star centre-forward Andrej Kramaric to score against Augsburg. He has already scored four goals from the five matches that he has played so far.

On the other hand, Florian Niederlechner will be the key man for Augsburg in this match. The star attacking midfielder already scored seven goals in 14 matches. So,an intense match is certainly coming in our way.

BigPesa suggests that there should be a couple of goals in this match, with the odds of 3.7 favouring the same. Further, 1-1 is the most favoured score-line for this game, placed at odds of 6.0 at present.