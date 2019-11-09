Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona - Match Preview and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Serie A

Inter Milan have done well in the past few seasons of Serie A, but the team management was not satisfied with only a Champions League berth. They wanted to give Juventus a run for their money, and hence Antonio Conte was given the helm to rejuvenate the squad.

Conte made some additions, and his effect on the Black and Blues can be seen by looking at the points table. Inter Milan have accumulated 28 points so far, and are just one point behind table-toppers Juventus. On Sunday (November 10), they will face Hellas Verona at the San Siro.

Hellas Verona have been very impressive after making it to the Italian top flight this season. With 15 points from 11 games, they are currently sitting at the 9th position. Ivan Juric’s team will be looking to extend their stay in the top half of the table.

Last meeting between the two sides

Inter Milan and Hellas Verona last met in March of last year. A brace from Mauro Icardi and a goal from Ivan Perisic helped the hosts register a 3-0 victory at San Siro. Hellas Verona’s goalkeeper Nicolas Andrade received the marching orders.

Inter Milan expected to get all three points

Inter Milan have been extremely impressive in this season’s Serie A. They have lost only one game, and have won three out of their last four games. Though Hellas Verona have put up some great performances so far, Inter Milan might prove too hot to handle.

A win for Antonio Conte’s side is trading at 1.29 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for Hellas Verona is trading at 4.5. Both teams to share the spoils at the San Siro is trading at 4.5.

A battle of best attack vs best defence

Fans will witness an interesting contest on Sunday, since Inter Milan and Hellas Verona have very different playing styles. Conte’s men like to have their feet on the accelerator all the time. They have scored 24 goals so far, most by any team in the Serie A this season.

On the other hand, Hellas Verona have one of the most compact defences in the Serie A. The goal range of 2-3 is the most popular, and is trading at 2.02. The goal range of 4-5 is trading at 3.1. Over 3 goals is trading at 1.87, whereas under 3 goals is trading at 1.71.

In-form Romelu Lukaku likely to get his 10th Inter Milan goal

Many questioned Antonio Conte’s decision to break the bank for Belgian attacker Romelu Lukaku, but the striker has silenced the critics with his performances. Lukaku has scored nine goals in just 14 games, and is the likeliest goal-scorer for Sunday’s match. A goal from Lukaku is trading at 1.57.

