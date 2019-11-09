Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – Serie A 2019/20

As expected, Juventus are sitting at the top of the points table of Serie A. However, unlike previous seasons, they cannot afford to be complacent this time. Inter Milan are just one point behind them, and Antonio Conte’s team will not leave any stone unturned to win Serie A this season.

In 11 matches, Inter Milan have accumulated 28 points. They have scored 24 goals, five more than their title competitors. On Sunday (November 10), they will welcome Hellas Verona at San Siro.

Like their opposition, Hellas Verona are also having a good season. They are enjoying life in the top half of Serie A, after gaining promotion through playoffs. They have conceded only nine goals so far, joint-least in the tournament.

Let us have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Inter Milan-

Samir Handanovic is expected to be under the bar against Hellas Verona. Inter Milan’s defence might have leaked more goals than Hellas Verona’s, but Diego Godin & Co. have been pretty solid. A clean sheet for Handanovic is trading at 1.94 on Bigpesa.

Conte is expected to play out a 3-5-2 formation. Diego Godin, Milan Skriniar and Stefan de Vrij are expected to form the back three, with Kwadwo Asamoah and Valentino Lazaro playing as wing-backs.

Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic and Roberto Gagliardini are expected to be stationed in the centre of the park. Having scored two goals already this season, Marcelo Brozovic is the likeliest goal-scorer amongst the trio. A goal from Brozovic is trading at 2.29.

Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku are expected to be the attacking pair for Conte’s team. Lukaku has been in red hot form this season. The big Belgian striker has already scored nine goals for the Black and Blues, and is also the likeliest goal-scorer of the match. A goal from Lukaku is trading at 1.57.

2. Hellas Verona-

Marco Silvestri is expected to be Hellas Verona’s last line of defence against Inter Milan. Though Ivan Juric’s defence has been impressive so far, keeping the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez quiet is a tough ask. Hence, a clean sheet is trading at 6.8.

Ivan Juric is expected to dish out a 3-4-2-1 formation against Antonio Conte’s team. Amir Rrahmani, Marash Kumbulla and Genoa loanee Koray Gunter are expected to be the three men in defence.

Miguel Veloso, Davide Faraoni, Darko Lazovic and Sofyan Amrabat are expected to be stationed ahead of them. Sampdoria loanee Valerio Verre is expected to operate from behind the two strikers. Valerio Verre is the likeliest goal-scorer amongst the midfielders. A goal from the Italian midfielder is trading at 3.55.

Mariusz Stepinski and Mattia Zaccagni are expected to be the two men up front. Stepinski is the likelier goalscorer amongst the two. A goal from the Polish striker is trading at 3.15.

Predicted Lineups:

Inter Milan - Samir Handanovic, Diego Godin, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Roberto Gagliardini, Kwadwo Asamoah, Valentino Lazaro, Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku.

Hellas Verona - Marco Silvestri, Amir Rrahmani, Marash Kumbulla, Koray Gunter, Miguel Veloso, Davide Faraoni, Darko Lazovic, Sofyan Amrabat, Valerio Verre, Mariusz Stepinski, Mattia Zaccagni.