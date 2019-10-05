Inter Milan vs Juventus - Match Preview and Betting Tips - Serie A 2019/20

FC Internazionale v SS Lazio - Serie A

When Inter Milan host Juventus at San Siro, the whole football world be keeping an eye on the fixture. These are the two favourites to win the league title, and everything suggests that it is going to be a thriller. Both the teams have new managers who have got off to good starts and a win in this encounter will only increase their popularity.

Inter Milan have been very impressive under their new manager, Antonio Conte. The Nerazzurri have won each of their first six matches in the league, as they look like genuine contenders to end Juventus' supremacy.

On the other hand, Juventus are aiming to continue their dominance by winning the 9th league title in a row. Under Maurizio Sarri, the Old Lady has won five out of their first six matches, and have stayed in touch with Inter Milan in the title race.

While this is a long season, the result of this match can have a huge effect on the title race. Here are some odds from BigPesa which might help you in placing a bet on this huge encounter.

Last meeting

Juventus has dominated this rivalry in the last few years as they are unbeaten in the last five meetings vs Inter Milan. In the last encounter in April this year, these two teams played out a 1-1 draw.

Very tough to call

It is very tough to predict the outcome of this match, and odds confirm this hypothesis. Thanks to home advantage, Inter Milan are slight favourites with odds of 2.5. The odds of a Juventus win and draw, are placed at 2.65 and 2.95 respectively, which shows that both teams are quite even.

Set to be a low scoring encounter

Antonio Conte emphasizes on defensive solidity, hence it is expected to be a low scoring game. It is not a surprise that odds of more than 2.5 goals(2.02) is higher than the odds of less than 2.5 goals(1.6). Considering the odds of 2.75, it might be a good move to place a bet on less than 1.5 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo favourite to score

Cristiano Ronaldo has a knack of rising to the occasion, so it is not a surprise that he is the likeliest scorer (1.92) in the match. On the other hand, Inter Milan's big-money signing Romelu Lukaku is the favourite to score(2.19) for Conte's men. The Belgian doesn't have a good record against big teams, so it might not a good idea to put your money on him.

