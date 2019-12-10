Inter vs Barcelona Match Preview and Betting Tips - Champions League 2019/20

Inter Milan welcome Barcelona to the San Siro in match-day six of the Champions League, as they look forward to book a berth in the last 16. Barcelona will be hopeful of acing Group F while Conte’s wards will be looking forward to pour in all of their offensives against the Catalans.

Inter Milan has only managed seven points from five matches and are likely to be under the cosh, coming into this game. With Borussia Dortmund hosting Slavia Prague which looks like an easy win for them, Conte’s men will enter this game knowing it’s a must win match. Being a typical Conte side, the team is built around their three centre-backs, absorbing pressure and then retaliating on the break. Only few teams have had lesser possession than Inter Milan in the Champions League. With the forwards Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez scoring 24 goals among themselves, Inter will be hoping their attacking duo to do the damage again.

Barcelona is cemented at the top of the points table, despite being on just 11 points from five matches, with the Catalan stalwart scoring just seven goals. However the 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund was enough for Valverde’s men to qualify for the knockouts. After winning his sixth Ballon d’Or, Lionel Messi will find a way to create chances, just as he did the last time Barcelona hosted Inter at the Camp Nou.

BigPesa favours a win for the home side, with odds of 1.57 suggesting the same.

Last Meeting Between The Two Sides:

The previous meeting between these two sides was in the Champions’ League group game earlier this season, with the Catalan club getting a 2-1 win over Conte’s men. Inter Milan opened the scoring with Lautaro Martinez adding to his tally, with a well-taken goal assisted by Alexis Sanchez. However, a brace by Luiz Suarez quelled Inter’s spirited outing and notched up the bragging rights for Barca.

Despite that, the odds on BigPesa suggest a home win. The odds of 1.57 favour a win for the Italian giants. A draw is valued at 3.9, while a win for the La Liga holders is valued at 4.4.

Can Inter Milan make it through to the round-of-16?

Barcelona’s team news will be crucial not for Inter Milan but also the neutrals leading into this game. Inter will be hoping for a changed, second string Barcelona side to start at the San Siro, which definitely increases their odds of winning the game.

Provided Barcelona get an early lead, it could lead to many goals for both sides, as Inter will have to chase the game. However, if Inter get a lead early on, we could see a bus-parked to protect it. Either way, it should be an enticing fixture for the neutrals to watch and shouldn’t disappoint.

A 2-1 win for the hosts is the most favoured one, as per the odds (7.2) on BigPesa. However, Lionel Messi and co. will have something to say about that for sure.