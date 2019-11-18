Ireland vs Denmark - Match Preview and Betting Tips - Euro Qualifiers 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 18 Nov 2019, 19:07 IST SHARE

Wales v Denmark - UEFA Nations League B

Riding on the back of their latest victory, Denmark will clash with an upbeat Ireland, who walked out with the bragging rights against a technically undercooked New Zealand in their last game. Ireland holds the aces in a very closely contested group D, while Denmark is breathing down on their neck with the same number of points and a game to spare.

Ireland have seen it all in their past three outings. They shared the spoils with Georgia, were trounced by Switzerland and came out as the victors against Gibraltar.

Denmark, on the contrary, have been absolutely ruthless in their pursuit of the European spot. They were held to a draw by Georgia, bested Switzerland and ran riot against Luxembourg. Denmark will be keen to make a statement once again, when the two sides meet.

BigPesa suggests that the Danish side are the favourites to win this tie, with odds of 2.04 in their favour.

Last meeting between these two sides:

In the last three battles between these two sides, none of the teams have walked out with a win. The last game ended in a 1-1 affair where Shane Duffy’s late strike saved the blushes for Ireland, cancelling out Hojbjerg’s earlier goal. The preceding fixtures were uneventful goalless affairs.

Despite this, BigPesa suggests that Age Hareide’s side are the favourites to win this match. Odds of 2.04 are in favour of a win for Denmark, while a draw is placed at 3.05. A win for Ireland is valued at odds of 3.35 and is the least possible outcome.

A young Ireland will challenge the supremacy of Denmark’s experience?

The best thing about Denmark in European competitions has so far been their relentless attacks. With score-lines that read 6-0, 4-0 and 5-1, the Danes have made their intentions extremely clear. With the likes of Christian Eriksen, Nicolai Jorgensen and Yousuf Poulsen, this experienced Danish squad will look to fire on all cylinders right from the onset.

Advertisement

Ireland will be going into the game with a renewed vitality, pinning their hopes on an in-form David McGoldrick and an experienced Shane Long. With the experience of Seamus Coleman in the defensive third, who is set to return to the team post a suspension, Ireland won’t let this be an easy outing for the Danish heroes.

As per BigPesa, the game is expected to have a couple of goals (3.2), with the 1-1 score-line the most favoured one (6.6).