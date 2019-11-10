Juventus vs AC Milan – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – Serie A 2019/20

Gone are those good old days when a clash between the two Italian giants, Juventus and AC Milan, meant 90 minutes of action-packed football. Though Juventus has been doing consistently well, AC Milan has nosedived into an endless tailspin.

As one might expect, Juventus are sitting at the top of the Serie A table. Those who haven’t been following Serie A recently would be shocked to know that AC Milan are currently stationed in the bottom half of the table. However, none of that will matter when the two teams will meet at the Juventus Stadium on Sunday (November 10).

Under the chaperonage of new manager Maurizio Sarri, Juventus are enjoying an 11-match unbeaten run. With Marco Giampolo out of the equation, AC Milan supporters will look forward to their lost heydays under the tutelage of Stefano Pioli.

Let us have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Juventus

Polish goalkeeper, Wojciech Szczesny is expected to be the Old Lady’s last guard of the fortress against a disgruntled Milan. Maurizio Sarri’s team has been well organized in the defence, and has conceded only nine goals so far. A clean sheet is trading at 1.99 on Bigpesa.

Maurizio Sarri is expected to play out a 4-3-1-2 formation. Juan Cuadrado, Alex Sandro, Matthijs de Ligt and Leonardo Bonucci are expected to form Juventus’ backline.

The three-man midfield is expected to comprise Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic and Blaise Matuidi. Federico Bernardeschi is expected to be stationed ahead of them. Bernardeschi is the likeliest to get a goal amongst the midfielders. A goal from the Italian attacker is trading at 2.27.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala are expected to pair up in attack for Juventus. Ronaldo has done well for the Italian giants this season. The Portuguese legend is the likeliest goal-scorer of the match. A goal from Ronaldo is trading at 1.57.

2. AC Milan

Gianluigi Donnarumma is expected to guard the goal against Cristiano Ronaldo and company. Milan’s defence has been out of their element this season. A clean sheet is hence trading at 5.6.

Stefano Pioli is expected to put up a side playing with a 4-3-3 formation against Juventus. Alessio Romagnoli, Leo Duarte, Theo Hernandez and Mateo Musacchio are expected to be stationed in AC Milan’s defence.

The midfield is expected to comprise Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie and Lucas Paqueta. Franck Kessie is the likeliest to get a goal amongst the midfielders. A goal from the Ivorian midfielder is trading at 3.45.

The front three is expected to comprise Hakan Calhanoglu, Krzysztof Piatek and Suso. Piatek has been of the one rare AC Milan players who is having a decent season. He is the likeliest goal-scorer for his team. A goal from the Polish striker is trading at 2.75.

Predicted Lineups:

Juventus - Wojciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado; Alex Sandro; Matthijs de Ligt; Leonardo Bonucci; Sami Khedira; Miralem Pjanic; Blaise Matuidi; Federico Bernardeschi; Cristiano Ronaldo; Paulo Dybala.

AC Milan - Gianluigi Donnarumma; Alessio Romagnoli; Leo Duarte; Theo Hernandez; Mateo Musacchio; Ismael Bennacer; Franck Kessie; Lucas Paqueta; Hakan Calhanoglu; Krzysztof Piatek, Suso.