Juventus vs Milan Match Preview and Betting Tips - Serie A 2019/20

Juventus will lock horns against AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday. Juventus are currently situated at the top of the table with 29 points in 11 matches so far. The Old Lady will come into this match, post a 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow in the group stage of the Champions League. They were also victorious in the previous encounter against Torino in Serie A by a margin of 1-0. Maurizio Sarri's Juventus would be desperate to get the win against Milan to stay at the top of the table till the next International Break.

On the other hand, Milan are not in a great position in Serie A at this moment. They are at the 12th position in the league table with 13 points in the same number of matches. In the previous match, Milan were defeated by Lazio by a margin of 2-1. Stefano Pioli's side will also need to secure a win in this match to get back on track.

As per BigPesa, the home side is the favourite to win this tie, with odds of 1.37 in their favour.

Last Meeting Between These Two Sides:

Juventus were victorious against Milan in the previous meeting between these two sides by a margin of 2-1. The Old Lady also defeated AC Milan in the reverse fixture at Milan by a margin of 2-0. Juventus are well ahead of Milan in terms of head to head wins and this should be a one-sided affair based on what history suggests.

Due to this, the odds are in favour of Sarri and his team (1.37). A draw is placed at 4.1, while a win for Milan is placed at 6.6, based on the odds on BigPesa.

An Easy Win On The Cards For Juventus?

Juventus will be eyeing all three points from this match. They are still unbeaten in all competitions so far this season under the management of Maurizio Sarri. They will try to maintain that record against AC Milan too on Saturday. Maurizio Sarri will not have to deal with any injury problems ahead of this match.

On the other hand, Milan might miss Ricardo Rodriguez and Mattia Caldara in this match, as they are still recovering from their injury. Milan will rely on their star centre forward Krzysztof Piatek to get a good result against Juventus in the upcoming match.

The most favoured score based on the odds on BigPesa is 2-0 in favour of the hosts (7.2). However, the visitors will surely want to have their say in that.