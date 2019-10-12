Kazakhstan vs Belgium – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 16 // 12 Oct 2019, 20:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Belgium v Iceland - UEFA Nations League A

Belgium is currently the number one ranked team in the world, and Roberto Martinez’s side is doing justice to their prestigious tag in every single match. Currently, they are having a stroll in the park at the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Belgium has won each of the six matches they have played so far. In addition to that, they have scored 19 goals in those matches, and they have conceded only once.

On Sunday (October 13), they will be taking on Kazakhstan at the Astana Arena in Nur-Sultan. Michal Bilek’s side has won two and drawn one of their seven games, and they are currently sitting in the third place at Group I.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both sides:

1. Kazakhstan

Michal Bilek is expected to field a 5-3-2 formation against the mighty Belgian side. Dmytro Nepohodov is expected to be under the goal for Kazakhstan.

The five-man defence is expected to comprise of Abzal Beisebekov, Serhiy Malyi, Astana’s veteran Yuriy Logvinenko, Kairat’s Gafurzhan Suyumbayev and Dmitri Shomko.

Islambek Kuat, Astana’s 23-year-old youngster Yuriy Pertsukh and Bauyrzhan Islamkhan are expected to form the midfield. Sergei Khiznichenko and Baktiyar Zaynutdinov are expected to be the two men upfront. A Kazakhstan victory is trading at 21 on Bigpesa, whereas a double chance of a Kazakhstan victory or draw is trading at 3.6.

2. Belgium

Advertisement

Roberto Martinez is expected to play out a 3-4-3 formation against Kazakhstan. Thibaut Courtois is going through a very rough patch, but he is expected to be under the bar on Sunday.

The three-man defence is expected to comprise of Tottenham Hotspur’s Toby Alderwiereld and his fellow club mate Jan Vertonghen, alongside Timothy Castagne.

Thomas Meunier and Thorgan Hazard are expected to play as wingbacks, with Youri Tielemans and Leander Dendoncker in the middle. Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Dries Mertens are expected to be the three men upfront. A Belgium victory is trading at 1.18, whereas a double chance of either a Belgium victory or a draw is trading at 1.02.

Predicted lineups:

Kazakhstan – Dmytro Nepohodov, Abzal Beisebekov, Serhiy Malyi, Yuriy Logvinenko, Gafurzhan Suyumbayev, Dmitri Shomko, Islambek Kuat, Yuriy Pertsukh, Bauyrzhan Islamkhan, Sergei Khiznichenko, Baktiyar Zaynutdinov.

Belgium – Thibaut Courtois, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderwiereld, Timothy Castagne, Thomas Meunier, Thorgan Hazard, Youri Tielemans, Leander Dendoncker, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens.

Checkout the odds at BigPesa.