Latvia vs Austria Match Preview and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualification

Though the calculations in some groups of UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers are still to have clarity, Group G has found their European ticket holders for next season. Poland and Austria have booked their tickets for next summer, whereas Slovenia and Latvia will have to settle for friendlies while the other teams will go for glory. North Macedonia and Israel will have another go at qualification through the playoffs route.

Franco Foda’s Austrian side have played an attacking brand of football in the qualifiers, scoring 19 goals in just nine games. They have accumulated 19 points so far, and are sitting at the second position in points table.

On Tuesday (November 19), they will take on Latvia at the Dauguva National Stadium in Riga. Latvia has been abysmal in this competition, and is still to log their first point. In addition to that, they have conceded as many as 28 goals.

Last Meeting between the sides

When Austria last met Latvia a couple of months ago, spectators got to witness a goal fest at the Stadion Wals-Seizenheim. A brace from Marko Arnautovic and goals from Marcel Sabitzer, Konrad Laimer, Michael Gregoritsch and an own goal from Pavels Steinbors helped Austria get a 6-0 victory.

Latvia unlikely to open their account

Austria and Latvia have had very contrasting Euro 2020 qualification campaigns. While the former have put broad smiles on their fans’ faces, the latter are desperately searching for a reason to be happy about. Hence, parity won’t be at display when these two sides meet.

Austria are expected to take all three points from Riga. A win for Austria is trading at 1.14 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for Latvia is trading at 14. A draw is trading at 6

Best attack and worst defence of Group G will meet each other in a dead rubber.

Austria have scored 19 goals so far, the most by any team in Group G. On the other hand, Latvia have conceded 28 goals, the most by any team from their group. Hence, a goal fest might well be on the cards for Tuesday.

The goal range of 2-3 might be the most popular, trading at 2.07, but trading at 2.95, the goal range of 4-5 isn’t far off. Over 3 goals is trading at 1.74, whereas under 3 goals is trading at 1.83.

