Leicester City v Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips - 9th March 2020

Leicester City host Aston Villa in the Premier League

Leicester City host Aston Villa in the Premier League as they aim to recover from the surprise 1-0 defeat against Norwich City in their previous league encounter.

Leicester City v Aston Villa Preview

Leicester City welcome Aston Villa at the King Power, with both sides desperate for the 3 points for different reasons. While the Foxes have Chelsea breathing down their necks, Aston Villa are 19th in the league standings and are running out of time to secure their Premier League status, as they remain in serious danger of dropping down to the Championship after a solitary season in the top-flight.

While Brendan Rodgers' side won the reverse fixture, the Villans got the better of the Foxes in the semi-final of the EFL Cup, before eventually losing out to Manchester City in the final earlier this month.

Leicester City v Aston Villa Head to Head

Only Liverpool (45) and Manchester City (29) have won more league points at home this season than Leicester City (27).

The Foxes are aiming to complete the league double over Aston Villa for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

5 of Leicester City's last 10 games across all competitions have yielded more than 2.5 goals. In the same period, 7 games involving Aston Villa have seen more than 2.5 goals scored per game.

No team has conceded more league goals this season than Aston Villa (52, level with Norwich City and Southampton).

Leicester City have lost their last 2 games on a Monday and have won none of their last 4 Premier League games, having failed to score in three of those encounters.

Leicester City v Aston Villa Prediction

While it could be argued that Aston Villa need the points more as they find themselves in serious danger of suffering relegation, Leicester have been consistent at the King Power Stadium this season and should record a victory.

The Foxes have won just two Premier League games since the turn of the year but should have enough in their locker to get past Dean Smith's side.

Leicester City v Aston Villa Betting Tips

Jamie Vardy is the league's top scorer, alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with 17 goals and the Englishman will be eager to break his goal drought and spearhead his side to a victory.

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester win

Tip 2 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Over

Advertisement

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes