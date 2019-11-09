Leicester City vs Arsenal- Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 09 Nov 2019, 18:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Crystal Palace v Leicester City - Premier League

Leicester City are on fire at the moment and are indeed looking like a genuine candidate for a top-four finish this season. The Foxes will be tested this Saturday, when they host Unai Emery’s Arsenal. The Gunners are six points away from the fourth place and need to pick up their game if they want to continue their pursuit of a top-four finish.

Brendan Rodgers has been doing a remarkable job at the King Power Stadium right after taking over the reins of the club. The Foxes have won their last three Premier League games quite convincingly, which includes a 9-0 thrashing of a numerically depleted Southampton, and will be eager to put a strong show against a fellow top-four hopeful. In fact, if they can keep up their stunning form, even a title challenge could well be on the cards. They are just two-points behind second-placed Manchester City.

For Arsenal, it will be a make or break game. A win will give them some reprieve and also a silverlining to Emery but a loss can have devastating impact on the Gunners. They simply cannot afford to widen the gap with the teams above them. With star players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette stalling contract talks due to lack of Champions League football, missing out on top-four could potentially disrupt the whole club.

As per BigPesa, the home side are the favourites to win this, with odds of 2.07 in their favour. On the other hand, a win for the visitors is placed at 3.5 and a draw is placed at 3.85.

Team News:

Leicester City:

Leicester City have been pretty fortunate with injuries so far this season which is probably a big reason behind their stunning form. At the moment, they have just one player missing through injury. Midfielder Matthew James is out with a calf injury. The Foxes, otherwise have a pretty decent show in terms of numbers.

As per BigPesa, there are a couple of goals expected in the game, with odds of 4.3 suggesting that. The chances of a third goal are also closely placed, with odds of 4.4 in it’s favour.

Arsenal:

Advertisement

Arsenals usually suffer a lot from injuries but that is not the case right now. Only Granit Xhaka is unlikely to feature in this game, with the situation between him and the club worsening with time. Otherwise, there are no major absentees for the game. Arsenal recently announced that they had a fully-fit squad at last, though Ceballos went off during the Europa League match in mid-week.

Despite the form of the two teams, the odds on BigPesa favour a 1-1 draw at 8.4, which is the most likely score-line.

Predicted Lineups:

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Söyüncü, Jonny Evans, Ben Chilwell;

Wilfred Ndidi; Ayoze Perez, James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes; Jamie Vardy

Arsenal: Bernd Leno; Callum Chambers, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, David Luiz, Kieran Tierney; Lucas

Torreira, Mattéo Guendouzi, Dani Ceballos; Mesut Ozil; Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.