Leicester City vs Liverpool - Match Preview and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Premier League

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 25, 2019

Dec 25, 2019 IST SHARE

Manchester City v Leicester City FC - Premier League

The winner of Premier League is decided on the results of 38 matchweeks, but one or two special matches go a long way in selecting who will lift the silverware at the end of the season. One such match will be played on Friday (December 27) at the King Power Stadium.

Liverpool did all they could last season, but their one hundred percent was not enough to win the Premier League. This time around, they are looking even more dangerous. With Manchester City slipping up time and again, Leicester City are one of their biggest competitors this season.

The Foxes are playing a brand of football that is reminiscent of their title-winning days, and at the time of writing this, they were second on the points table. They look set to give the European champions a run for their money.

Last Meeting between the sides

Liverpool had to work their socks off to get all three points, when they last faced Leicester City in October of this year. Sadio Mane gave Liverpool the lead, but James Maddison equalized for the foxes. Two teams were heading for a draw, when a 95th minute penalty from James Milner won the Reds the game.

Liverpool ahead on paper

There is very little to separate the two sides on the basis of form. Both Jurgen Klopp and Brendan Rodgers’ team has been phenomenal this season. However, Liverpool have the edge on paper, as they possess some of world football’s hottest prospects.

Hence, they are the favourites to win on Friday. A win for Jurgen Klopp’s side is trading at 2.05 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for Brendan Rodgers’ team is trading at 2.95. A draw is trading at 3.45.

Two world-class attacking sides will be up against the two best defences

Advertisement

Both Liverpool and Leicester City boasts of attackers of the highest caliber. While Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah has been firing all cylinders for Liverpool, Jamie Vardy is enjoying the time of his life this season. On the other hand, the two teams possess the two best defences in the league.

Hence, a few goals are expected on Friday, but not a flurry. Over 2.5 goals in the match is trading at 1.59 on Bigpesa, whereas under 2.5 goals is trading at 2.03. Both teams to score is trading at 1.52, whereas both teams not to score is trading at 2.17.