Leicester City vs Norwich City Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 11 Dec 2019, 18:00 IST SHARE

Aston Villa v Leicester City - Premier League

Struggling Norwich City travel to the King Power Stadium on Saturday, in what looks like a must win match for the Canaries. With contrasting league form for both sides, Leicester enter this contest as favourites sitting second in the league. With just a single win in their last eleven matches, Norwich have a tough task ahead of them.

After the 4-1 win over Aston Villa, the Foxes now have eight consecutive victories under their belt in the Premier League and nine in all competitions. Despite that, there is still a gap of eight points between them and league leaders Liverpool. Jamie Vardy has scored in eight consecutive matches and he will be aiming at breaking his own record of scoring in eleven consecutive games. He is also leading the Golden Boot race with 16 goals to his name this term.

Norwich City are 19th in the league, suffering a defeat at the hands of Sheffield United at Carrow Road. They are now languishing in the relegation zone with just eleven points, two points above bottom-side Watford. The free flowing expansive playing style of Daniel Farke’s men has indeed helped them score goals. The problem is that they have conceded 34 goals in the league so far, by far the most by any team.

With the threat that Leicester City possess, this will be a real test for them. The hosts are the favourites to win, based on the odds on BigPesa.A win for them is being valued at 1.19, while a draw is valued at 5.6. A win for the visitors is valued at 10.0.

Team News:

Leicester City:

Brendon Rodgers will have a fully fit side to face the Canaries. After injury doubts over Demarai Gay and Ben Chilwell, both were fit to be included against Aston Villa. Rotation was a factor as the gaffer decided to rotate his team to keep his players fresh for the Christmas period. Harvey Barnes and Ayoze Perez should return back to the starting eleven at the expense of Dennis Praet and Kelechi Iheanacho. However, with the Nigerian striker being in hot form lately, Rodgers will face a tough decision in terms of team selection. Odds of 3.95 favour the fact that the game should have three goals, as per BigPesa. However, with the form that Leicester and Vardy are in, anything is possible.

Norwich City:

Daniel Farke will be happy having most of his players to choose from, with only long-term absentees Grant Hanley (groin), Josip Drmic (muscle) and Timm Klose (knee) unavailable to him. Farke rotated his squad in the loss against Sheffield United to keep fresh legs ready in the busy period. Todd Cantwell, who was benched against the Blades will be hoping for a recall in the starting eleven at the expense of Emi Buendia.

Advertisement

Based on the odds on BigPesa,the 2-0 score-line is the most favoured one, with odds of 6.2 suggesting the same.

Predicted Lineups:

Leicester City:

Kasper Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, CaglarSoyunchu, Jonny Evans, Ben Chilwell; Wilfred Ndidi; Ayoze Perez, YouriTielemens, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes; Jamie Vardy

Norwich City:

Tim Krul; Max Aarons, Ben Godfrey, Christoph Zimmermann, Sam Byram; Kenny McLean, Alexander Tettey, Mario Vrancic; Onel Hernandez, Todd Cantwell, TeemuPukki