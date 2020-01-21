Leicester City vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips – 22nd Jan 2020

Vishal Subramanian Preview Published Jan 21, 2020

Leicester City host West Ham United in the Premier League

As Leicester City take on West Ham United in the Premier League, the game promises to be an intriguing contest as the two sides look to return to winning ways after a series of underwhelming results.

Leicester City host West Ham United at the King Power Stadium as they aim to return to winning ways in the Premier League. The Foxes were tipped to challenge Liverpool in the summit but a torrid run of form with 4 losses in 6 games has seen them slip to 3rd in the league standings. West Ham, on the other hand, are still in the thick of the relegation battle and find themselves just one point above Aston Villa in the drop zone.

David Moyes, since returning for his second stint as Hammers boss, has registered just one league victory since taking charge last month and the London club will look to capitalize on Leicester's poor run of form to move away from the relegation zone.

West Ham United have won just 3 of their last 9 Premier League games after scoring the opening goal of the game. (W3 L3 D3)

The Hammers have kept just 3 clean sheets in their last 10 games in all competitions. In that period, Leicester City have registered just 2 shutouts in all competitions.

Leicester City have the 3rd best home record in the Premier League this season and have lost just one of their last 10 games against West Ham.

Only 2 of the last 10 games involving Leicester City have seen fewer than 2.5 goals being scored. Conversely, 6 of West Ham's last 10 games have seen fewer than 2.5 goals being scored.

West Ham are winless in their last five Premier League away games that have been evening kickoffs, failing to score a single goal since their 2-1 victory against Southampton in December 2018.

Leicester City are in a torrid run of form but Brendan Rodgers will be eager to overcome their recent slump to consolidate their position in the Premier League top four. David Moyes' side have not been particularly convincing in recent weeks and have struggled to score goals in their travels this season. Only Norwich City (5) have scored fewer away goals in the Premier League this season than West Ham (9) and the Hammers need to be at their best in front of goal to get a positive result.

Leicester City's home form coupled with the fact that David Moyes could take more time to imprint his philosophy at the club favours the Foxes, as they are expected to return to winning ways in the Premier League. Jamie Vardy has been one of the most in-form players in the league this season and the Leicester frontman is expected to be in the thick of the action once again, as he aims to build on his tally of 17 league goals.

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester City

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Under 2.5