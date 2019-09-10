Lithuania vs Portugal Match Preview and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualification

The Portuguese football team has always been a formidable unit, but they realized their true potential a few years ago. After winning the UEFA Euro 2016, Fernando Santos’ men won the 1st edition of the UEFA Nations League.

However, they were yet to win a match in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers until Saturday (September 7), when they defeated Serbia 4-2. The Navigators now have five points from three games and are sitting in 2nd position of Group B.

On Tuesday (September 10), they will face a team that is yet to win a single game – Lithuania. Valdas Urbonas’ team has accumulated just a single point from four games so far, and have also scored the least number of goals in their group.

Last Meeting between the sides

Portugal last met Lithuania in 2004. Fernando Couto, Pauleta, Nuno Gomes and Helder Postiga scored in a 4-1 victory for the hosts. Earlier in 2000, Portugal defeated Lithuania 5-1. Pauleta scored in this match as well, alongside Luis Figo, Joao Pinto, Rui Costa and Beto.

Portugal favourites to get all three points

Lithuania’s form has been horrific so far, and Fernando Santos’ team just found their rhythm after securing a 4-2 victory. Hence, Portugal are favourites to take all three points from the LFF Stadium in Vilnius on Monday.

A Portugal victory is trading at 1.1 on BigPesa, whereas a draw is trading at 11.0. If Lithuania somehow manages to get a victory, it will make headlines. Hence, a Lithuania victory is trading at 45.

Portugal expected to score a few

Lithuania’s defence has let in 10 goals so far, the 2nd most by any team from their group. Given the form the Portuguese attackers have shown recently, fans can expected quite a few goals.

The goal range of 2-3 is the most popular, and it is trading at 2.08. Following it closely is the goal range of 4-6, which is trading at 2.42. Over 3 goals is trading at 1.74, whereas under 3 goals is trading at 1.91.

Portuguese attacking duo likely to score

Portugal’s charismatic leader Cristiano Ronaldo was on the score-sheet in the game against Serbia. Hence, he is the likeliest goal-scorer of the game. A Ronaldo goal is trading at 1.15. A goal from Atletico Madrid’s wonder kid Joao Felix is trading at 1.63, as confirmed by BigPesa.