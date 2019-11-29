Liverpool FC vs Brighton & Hove Albion – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – Premier League 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 29 Nov 2019, 14:16 IST SHARE

Liverpool FC v SSC Napoli: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Liverpool are extremely determined to lift the Premier League title this season, and one-third into the season, they are in a great position. With 37 points from 13 games, Liverpool are enjoying their stay at the top of the table, out of everyone’s reach.

Their nearest competitors Leicester City are eight points away. However, the last few performances have been a bit sloppy from Jurgen Klopp’s side. Though his team managed to secure all three points against Crystal Palace in the last encounter, they will need to be on the money yet again against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (November 30).

Brighton have had a very inconsistent season so far, but their fans would happily take the 12th place they are in at the moment. Graham Potter’s side has shown fight against big teams, but it will need more than one hundred percent from every player to get a positive result against Liverpool.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Liverpool FC-

Brazilian shot-stopper Alisson Becker is expected to retain his place under the goal post against Brighton & Hove Albion. Liverpool have conceded only 11 goals so far. A clean sheet from Alisson is trading at 1.82 on Bigpesa.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to stick to a 4-3-3 formation. The four-man defence is expected to be comprised of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren, Virgil Van Dijk and Andrew Robertson.

The three-man midfield is expected to be comprised of Alex Oxlade- Chamberlain, Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson. The popular trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are expected to team up in attack.

Sadio Mane is the likeliest goal-scorer for his team. A goal from the Senegalese winger is trading at 1.97. Liverpool to score two goals is trading at 3.75, whereas Klopp’s team to score more than three goals is trading at 1.89.

Advertisement

2. Brighton & Hove Albion-

Though Seagulls’ defence has been pretty run of the mill this season, Mat Ryan has been consistently doing a good job under the bar. He is expected to be the goalkeeper for his team on Saturday. A clean sheet is trading at 9.

Graham Potter is expected to dish out a 4-4-2 formation against Liverpool. The backline is expected to be comprised of Martin Montoya, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk and Dan Burn.

The four-man midfield is expected to be comprised of Steven Alzate, Davy Propper, Dale Stephens and Leandro Trossard. Neal Maupay and Aaron Connolly are expected to pair up in attack.

Summer signing Neal Maupay is the likeliest goal-scorer from his team. A goal from the French striker is trading at 5.4. Brighton to score over 0.5 goals is trading at 1.93, whereas Brighton to score under 0.5 goals is trading at 1.82. The Seagulls to win either half is trading at 4.8.

Predicted lineups:

Liverpool FC – Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane.

Brighton & Hove Albion – Mat Ryan, Martin Montoya, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn, Steven Alzate, Davy Propper, Dale Stephens, Leandro Trossard, Neal Maupay, Aaron Connolly.

Checkout the odds at BigPesa.