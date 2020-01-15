Liverpool FC vs Manchester United – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Premier League

Fourteen points ahead of their nearest competitor with one game in hand, unbeaten in 22 league games, lowest number of goals conceded in the league – all of these stats might suggest that the team boasting of these will have their confidence higher than the Burj Khalifa.

However, that can’t be said for Liverpool FC. Though the Reds will be fairly confident going into any other match, the game on Sunday (January 19) might prove to be a tricky one. Liverpool will take on Manchester United at Anfield.

Though United only have a few more points than half of Liverpool’s total, there is a reason why the Reds’ camp might not be too complacent. Liverpool have brushed aside every single opponent this season, but their only little hiccup was against Manchester United. Had it not been for a rare lack of concentration which led to Adam Lallana’s last –gasp equalizer, Liverpool would have lost their only game of the season on 20th October, against the Red Devils.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Liverpool FC-

Ever since he has donned the Liverpool FC kit, Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker hasn’t put a foot wrong. He is expected to be in goal on Sunday. A clean sheet from the Brazilian is trading at 2.12 on Bigpesa.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to set up a 4-3-3 formation. The four-man defence is expected to be comprised of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk and Andrew Robertson.

The midfield is likely to be comprised of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are expected to form the menacing trio in attack.

Liverpool FC to score a couple of goals is trading at 3.05, whereas the attackers to go all guns blazing and score more than three goals is trading at 2.33. Liverpool FC to win either half is trading at 1.24. A goal from Mohamed Salah is trading at 5.2.

2. Manchester United-

David de Gea might have made a few errors leading to goals this season, but the reality is, he is United’s best option in goal at this moment. De Gea is expected to be in goal on Sunday. A clean sheet from the Spanish shot-stopper is trading at 6.2.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to play out a 4-2-3-1 formation. The four-man backline is expected to be feature Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

Fred and Nemanja Matic are expected to provide double pivot, whereas Daniel James, Andreas Pereira and Marcus Rashford are expected to operate from ahead. Anthony Martial is expected to be the lone man up front.

Manchester United to score one goal is trading at 2.29, whereas Rashford & Co. failing to break Liverpool’s defence is trading at 1.97. Manchester United to win either half is trading at 3.25. A goal for in-form striker Marcus Rashford is trading at 2.5.

Predicted lineups:

Liverpool FC – Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane.

Manchester United – David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Daniel James, Andreas Pereira, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial.