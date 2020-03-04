Liverpool vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips - 7th March 2020

Mohamed Salah was on the scoresheet in their last meeting

A shell-shocked Liverpool side will look to continue their march towards the title as Premier League action returns to Anfield with the Reds set to host AFC Bournemouth.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth Preview

It isn't every season where you expect the title contenders to go an entire 38-game-season unbeaten, but Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were mighty close, being unbeaten until the end of February. That streak, however, was ended by a resurgent Watford along with the Reds' 44-game unbeaten run. Ismaila Sarr heaped more misery on Liverpool after their unsettling loss to Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital. Klopp's men go into this fixture on the back of three defeats in different competitions and will look to regain their momentum ahead of the business end of the season.

Bournemouth's Premier League season has been largely unimpressive so far, unlike most other top-flight campaigns they have had. Having lost six of their last 10 league games and sitting in the relegation zone with 27 points from their 28 fixtures, Eddie Howe's men have a fight on their hands if they want to remain in the division. Their trip to Anfield comes as part of a difficult run of fixtures having already played Chelsea, they are set to play Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, and Leicester City in consecutive fixtures.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth Head-to-head

Liverpool haven't been beaten at home all season and their loss to Watford last week at Vicarage Road was their only defeat in the 2019/20 campaign. The Reds have won their last 21 Premier League fixtures at their home stadium. On the other hand, the Cherries rank 17th for their record away from the Vitality Stadium having lost 10 league games on the road, conceding 24 goals.

Both these sides have met only 12 times in their history with nine of them being played in the Premier League era. In those nine, Liverpool have collected 22 out of a possible 27 points, losing just once and drawing once. There has been just one occasion where a Liverpool vs Bournemouth fixture in the Premier League had less than 2.5 goals scored.

Before their loss at Watford, Liverpool scored 12, conceded four, kept three clean sheets in five league wins, having won all but 2 games this season. Bournemouth have won just 2 of their last 10 league games, drawing the other 2 and losing 6.

Eddie Howe's side have failed to score against Liverpool in each of their last five league meetings with the Reds, with the latter having won by an aggregate score of 17-0 in this period.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth Prediction

Given Liverpool's most recent loss to Chelsea in the FA Cup which comes on the back of two other losses, the Jordan Henderson-led side would be itching to take to the field and make a statement of their dominance in the English top-flight. The champions-elect have a mind-boggling record at the institution that is Anfield with 21 consecutive league wins and Bournemouth are likely to be the next victims of their vicious brand of football. This is, not to mention, that they have shut out Bournemouth home and away in their last five meetings.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

The visitors have won just 3 games and scored a mere 11 goals in their 14 away games this season which gives Liverpool a good chance of winning the game with a clean sheet. Considering Liverpool's dodgy displays, they will be firing on all cylinders and players such as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane could very easily turn into a difficult evening for Josh King and co.

Tip 1 - Result: Liverpool

Tip 2 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Over

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No