Liverpool vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips – 18th Jan’2020

Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United's rocky season so far could get a lot worse as they prepare to visit Anfield, the home of Jurgen Klopp's seemingly unstoppable Liverpool. The Reds have had a record-breaking season so far and sit ever so comfortably at the very top of the Premier League table with a lead of 14 points with a game in hand over defending champions Manchester City.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United have taken one step forward and two steps back at every false dawn this season, as they managed to record significant results against the very best in the league but struggled to break down mediocre sides. The Red Devils come into this fixture having won 3 of their last 5 Premier League games, scoring 10, conceding 5 and registering 2 clean sheets in the process.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are yet to be beaten this season and have one won every league match so far with the exception of one, where they played United at Old Trafford and dropped their first points of the campaign. The Reds have scored 10 in their last 5, astonishingly having managed to keep clean sheets in each and every league appearance in that period. They are undoubtedly the most in-form team in the division.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Head to Head

Since the turn of the last decade, United and Liverpool have faced each other 20 times in the Premier League, with Sunday's hosts prevailing victorious on just 4 of those occasions. United have won 10 of them and drew 6 of them. Liverpool have won just once in 11 attempts since 2014, drawing 5 and losing 5.

Three out of their last 7 encounters ended with a scoreline of 0-0 with the most recent one coming in February 2019. Only 4 out of their last 10 meetings have seen over 2.5 goals scored.

Manchester United haven't managed to beat their fierce rivals in 4 games across all competitions since a 1-0 win in February 2016.

Out of the 31 teams that Jurgen Klopp has faced a minimum of 10 times in his managerial career, his record against Manchester United reads 2 wins, 2 losses and 6 draws in a total of 10 games. With a 20% win ratio, this is the German's worst record against a single opponent.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Prediction

A win for the Red Devils would be crucial as they look to bridge the five-point gap separating them from fourth-placed Chelsea in their hope of qualifying for the Champions League next year. Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, and Luke Shaw are all major absentees from the squad due to injuries. Marcus Rashford's injury scare against Wolverhampton Wanderers would be the major talking point in the build-up to the game as his absence could potentially write off this fixture for the away side. Given his form and significance, Rashford is essential for United to even hope for a point on Sunday.

That too, however, appears to be a herculean task considering Liverpool's supreme form this season.

Not only are the Reds on the brink of their first Premier League title, but they could also break Arsenal's long-standing record of going the whole season unbeaten as well. Furthermore, the last Premier League fixture that Liverpool lost at Anfield was over a year ago. If Klopp's side can't be beaten in an away stadium, the prospect of going to the home of Europe's finest with the intention of walking away with a result is a daunting one. Liverpool look simply unstoppable and would look to seal 3 points against their fierce rivals at home.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Tips

When both these two teams take on each other, it’s always an intense and cagey match, as they work immensely to not make a mistake over the course of the 90 minutes. Which is why when you look at the past meetings between these two teams, we haven’t too many goal fests like in the case of Liverpool vs Arsenal. If we just look at the last 10 matches, the number of goals scored in them were 16, which is an average of merely 1.6 goals per match. With Liverpool in the kind of form that they are in right now, it will prove to be a very tough challenge for Solskjaer’s men.

Tip 1 - Results: Liverpool

Tip 2 - Goals Over/Under 2.5: Under

Tip 3 - Both Teams to Score: No

