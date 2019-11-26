Liverpool vs Napoli Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips - Champions League 2019/20

Liverpool will hope to seal their place in the round of 16 of the Champions League, when they face Napoli at Anfield on Wednesday. The reigning champions currently hold a one-point lead at the top of Group E and spirits will be high for the Reds. They managed yet another close win at Crystal Palace that kept their eight-point buffer intact in the Premier League.

Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli will also progress with a victory too, though winning will not be easy. The unbeaten Italian giants having played four games, with a couple of draws and wins.

However, they have been poor in the league games, with reports of a bust-up between players and president Aurelio De Laurentiis going around. Napoli have now gone five league matches without a win and were also held by AC Milan on Saturday.

The Reds have not lost on home soil in their last 45 games now. Getting something from the match will be a huge positive for Napoli. The Italian side typically struggles on their travels on English soil. They have lost six of their seven visits which include a couple of previous visits to Anfield.

As per BigPesa, Jurgen Klopp’s side are the favourites to win, with odds of 1.46 in their favour. A draw is valued at 5.2, while a win for the visitors is valued at odds of 7.6.

Team News:

Liverpool:

Nathaniel Clyne and Joel Matip remain long term absentees for Liverpool. Xherdan Shaqiri is still battling to overcome a calf strain that has plagued his season. Mohamed Salah was an unused substitute for the Reds’ weekend win against Crystal Palace. Based on Klopp’s post-match comments, Salah looks set to start this clash against Napoli. Jordan Henderson and Georgino Wijnaldum may be rested here with upcoming league matches in mind. Naby Keita, James Milner, Adam Lallana and Oxlade-Chamberlain will be battling for any available starting berths in midfield, should Klopp choose to rotate his options.

Based on the odds on BigPesa, the game is expected to produce three goals, with odds of 3.85 in favour of this score-line.

Napoli:

Lorenzo Tonelli, Amato Ciciretti and Leandrinho will be unavailable for selection as they are not registered to play in the Champions League for Napoli. Mário Rui, Arkadiusz Milik, Faouzi Ghoulam and Kévin Malcuit could also miss out due to injury. With Carlo Ancelotti set to use a 4-4-2, Dries Mertens, Fabián Ruiz, Kostas Manolas and Mário Rui will all be in contention for a return to the starting line-up, with Eljif Elmas, Piotr Zielinski, Nikola Maksimovic and Elseid Hysaj, the most likely to make way.

With that being said, 2-0 is the most favoured score-line (8.6) based on the odds on BigPesa.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool: Allison Becker; Tent Alexander Arnold, Dejan Lovren, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Adam Lallana, Fabinho, Naby Keita; Mohammed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Napoli: Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Konstantinos Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Jose Maria Callejon, Allan, Fabian Ruiz, Lorenzo Insigne; Dries Mertens, Hirving Lozano