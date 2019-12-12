Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund Match Preview and Betting Tips - Bundesliga 2019/20

Come this Saturday, it will be a perfect case of David against Goliath, as Mainz will lock horns with a soaring Borussia Dortmund in the fifteenth round of the edition in Bundesliga. Mainz has been really inconsistent this season, which will trouble their supporters. Over a span of their last eight matches, the Rhineland-Palatinate based squad has secured four victories. They have further slumped down to four defeats, which includes an 8-0 thrashing at the hands of Leipzig.

On the contrary, Lucien Favre’s wards have shown decency in terms of form. They aren’t the same prolific side, but have done a decent job despite that. Their last five matches in all competitions involve an emphatic victory over Fortuna, a merciless thrashing by Barca and also champions Bayern Munich. Dortmund will eye this bout to turn the tide around in their favour and find more consistency in terms of results.

Based on the odds on BigPesa, the visitors are the clear favourites, with odds of 1.57 in their favour.

Last meeting between the two sides:

In the last eight precedents of this encounter between these two, Dortmund holds an unwavering sway over Mainz. They have won seven of the last eight games and the other one fizzled out to a lacklustre stalemate.

The most recent encounter between these two happened in April, when Dortmund surged ahead, thanks to a stupendous brace from Sancho. Mateta did pull one back for Mainz but it wasn’t simply enough for the minnows to defy the inevitable.

The previous encounter to this was in November of 2018 and the result wasn’t any different. Paco Alcacer gave Dortmund the lead while Robin Quaison drew Mainz level. However, their joy was short-lived, as Pisczczek slotted home the winner for Dortmund.

Due to this, the travelling side is the favourite to win this tie. Odds of 1.57 are in their favour. Apart from that, a draw is valued at 3.95, while a win for the hosts is valued at 4.4 on BigPesa.

Dortmund in for a feast?

With Mainz’s inconsistency and their poor run this season against the top five, chances of them turning it around against Favre’s men are minimal. With Jadon Sancho slowly finding his feet again and with Thorgan Hazard starting to fire, this will give hope to the preceptor. Reus was the only one who kept on egging the Yellow Brigade until now. However, that has changed now and things look really positive.

With Mainz’s defence in absolute smithereens, Dortmund will look forward to inflicting further damage on Mainz and pose a bigger challenge in the title race. The odds on BigPesa suggest that there should be at least three goals in the game, with odds of 3.95 favouring the same.