Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips - Bundesliga 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 12 Dec 2019, 17:32 IST SHARE

Borussia Dortmund v Slavia Praha: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Borussia Dortmund travel to the Opel Arena to face Mainz on Saturday, the14th of December.The Black and Yellows sit currently third on the table with 26 points following a 5-0 win over Dusseldorf last weekend. They are now two points above seventh placed Bayern Munich and a win against Mainz could narrow the gap between them and table toppers Monchengladbach to just two points.

With two wins in their last two games, Lucien Favre’s men will be hoping to make it three. With a must win match in the Champions League mid-week, they will be hoping to not lose concentration in the league. With an attack that has scored eight goals in their last three matches, Dortmund will enter the match as clear favourites. However, it won’t be an easy task against a rejuvenated Mainz side under their new head coach.

Achim Beierlorzer has enjoyed his start to life as manager of Mainz. Having won his first two games in-charge of the club, he suffered defeat at the hands of Augsburg last weekend. However, there are bright signs for Die Nullfünfer as they have already scored eight goals in three games. Hopes will be high from their star men, Levin Oztunali and Karim Onisiwo.

Whilst their attack has clicked in the last few matches, they are still conceding goals which could prove to be a worry against a non-forgiving Dortmund attack. No team has conceded more goals than Mainz this season, having conceded 34 goals already in 14 matches.

Based on the odds on BigPesa,the visitors are the favourites to win this tie, with odds of 1.57 in their favour.A draw is valued at 3.95, while a win for the home side is valued at 4.4.

Team News:

Borussia Dortmund:

Lucien Favre will welcome back Mats Hummels, after missing the game last weekend with a suspension. Favre might also revert to a four-man back-line, meaning Lukasz Piszczek and Achraf Hakimi will act as traditional full-backs. This would mean Raphael Guerreiro might lose his place, who is expected to get a breather after the crucial Champions League game against Slavia Praha.

In midfield, Julian Weigl and Axel Witsel are guaranteed starters, especially with Thomas Delaney ruled out for the rest of the year. Paco Alcacer might also come in for Thorgan Hazard, while Marco Reus could be accompanied by Jadon Sancho and Julian Brandt in the creative trifecta.Mario Gotze and Mahmoud Dahoud are additional options in midfield and attack.1-1 and 1-2 are the most favoured score-lines (7.4), based on the odds on BigPesa.

Advertisement

Mainz:

Beierlorzer has gone with a back three in every game he’s played. Centre-back Jeremiah St. Juste is fit to start after getting a knock against Frankfurt. Robert Quaison and Karim Onisiwo should continue as the front pair for Mainz following their exceptional form in front of goal. Levin Mete and Phillip Mwene are back in training while Aaron Seydel, Danny Latza, Dong Won Ji, and Stefan Bell remain long term absentees.

As per the odds on BigPesa, the game is expected to have three goals, with odds of 3.95 favouring the same.

Predicted Lineups:

Borussia Dortmund: Roman Burki; Lukasz Piszczek, Manuel Akanji, Dan Axel Zagadou, Achraf Hakimi; Weigl, Axel Witsel; Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt; Paco Alcacer

Mainz: Robin Zentner; Edimilson Fernandes, Jeremiah St. Juste, Moussa Niakhate; Levin Mete Oztunali, Leandro Barreiro, Pierre Kunde , Aaron Caricol; Jean Paul Boetius; Robin Quaison, Karim Onisiwo