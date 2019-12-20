Manchester City vs Leicester City - Match Preview and Betting Tips –2019/20 Premier League

The current points table of the 2019/20 edition of the Premier League might surprise many. Having scored 47 goals in just 17 games, Manchester City are currently in the third place. On Saturday (December 21), they will take on a team that has scored seven goals less than them, but are sitting in the second position.

Leicester City have shown great character in crucial ties, and are hence four points above the defending champions. Though the distance between them and the first-placed Liverpool is of ten points, but given the form Brendan Rodgers’ men have been in, they can be a worthy contender for the title.

With a huge gap of 14 points, Manchester City are already a bit lost in the title race. Though a win on Saturday might not be very helpful in their race to beat Liverpool, but that will close down the gap between them and Leicester City to just one point.

Last Meeting between the sides

When Manchester City last met Leicester City in May of this year, every Liverpool fan had their eyes on the match. Leicester City put up a strong resilience, but a 70th minute wonder strike from Vincent Kompany gave Pep Guardiola’s side the victory.

On the hunt, the Citizens look dangerous

Leicester City might be in great form at the moment, but on their day, even the best team to have graced the planet would find it difficult to stop Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. The Citizens were flawless and picturesque in the match against Arsenal last week.

Hence, they are the favourites to win on Saturday. A win for the defending champions is trading at 1.42 on Bigpesa.com, whereas a win for the Foxes is trading at 7.8. A draw is trading at 5.6.

When it’s Manchester City, expect goals

Irrespective of who the opponent is and how good their defence is, Manchester City is always likely to score goals aplently. Hence, despite Leicester City being the most defensively well-organized side of this edition’s Premier League, goals are expected to be on the platter on Saturday.

Over 3 goals in the match is trading at 1.61 on Bigpesa.com, whereas under 3 goals is trading at 2.Both teams to score is trading at 1.62, whereas both teams not to score is trading at 1.99.