Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

The season defending champions Manchester City have had so far cannot be deemed as bad. However, such fine are the margins in the Premier League that Pep Guardiola’s side are already five points behind Liverpool, despite scoring 27 goals in just seven matches.

A draw against Tottenham Hotspur and a defeat against Norwich City have pushed them off the track, but they will not be willing to get derailed any further from here. On Sunday (October 6), they will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves themselves were derailed in the first few games, and took seven games to register their first Premier League win of the 2019/20 season. But now that they have finally attained it, they will be looking to build on it.

Let us have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Manchester City

If only Alisson Becker played in a different league and for a different country, Ederson could have been the number one in both the Premier League and for Brazil. Though he might not be the best currently, but he is very close to the best. A Manchester City clean sheet is trading at 1.68 on Bigpesa.

Two of Pep Guardiola’s trusted centre-backs, John Stones and Aymerica Laporte are nursing injuries. Hence, Kyle Walker, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho and Nicolas Otamendi are expected to form the backline.

Guardiola is expected to stick to his highly acclaimed 4-3-3 formation, where Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and David Silva are expected to form the midfield. David Silva is the likeliest goal-scorer amongst the three. A goal from the veteran is trading at 3.45.

In Bernardo Silva’s absence, Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling are expected to form the front three. Being the leading goal-scorer of this season’s Premier League, Aguero is the likeliest goal-scorer of the match. A goal from the Argentine striker is trading at 1.7.

2. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Portuguese veteran Rui Patricio is expected to be under the bar for Wolves. Keeping the Manchester City attackers quiet is a nearly impossible task, and hence a Wolves clean sheet is trading at 11.

Nuno Espirito Santo is not expected to change his preferred formation of 3-4-3. Willy Boly, Conor Coady and Romain Saiss are expected to form the main line of defence.

Matt Doherty and Jonny Otto are expected to be the wingbacks, with Leander Dendoncker and Ruben Neves playing in the centre of the park. Trading at 14, Ruben Neves is the likeliest goal-scorer amongst these players.

Wolves’ front three is likely to be comprised of Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez and Pedro Neto. Diogo Jota is expected to get in the starting XI is he is fully fit. Jimenez is the likeliest goal-scorer for his team. A goal from the Mexican is trading at 5.4.

Predicted Lineups:

Manchester City – Ederson, Kyle Walker, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamendi, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, David Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling.

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Rui Patricio, Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Matt Doherty, Jonny Otto, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez, Pedro Neto.

