Manchester United v Watford Prediction and Betting Tips - 23rd Feb 2020

Manchester United host Watford at Old Trafford in the Premier League

Manchester United host Watford at Old Trafford as they aim to make a late push for a spot in the Premier League top four, while Watford are running out of time to secure their top-flight status.

Manchester United v Watford Preview

Manchester United take on Watford in the Premier League, as they aim to build on their morale-boosting victory against Chelsea in their previous league encounter. While the Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw against Club Brugge in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 tie, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side recorded a stunning 2-0 victory against Chelsea last weekend, thereby boosting their hopes of securing a top-four finish in the process.

Watford, despite their early resurgence under Nigel Pearson, are 19th in the Premier League standings and are looking increasingly likely to suffer relegation at the end of the season.

Manchester United v Watford Head to Head

The Red Devils have won all six Premier League meetings against Watford at Old Trafford, scoring 14 and conceding just once in that period.

3 of the last 10 games involving Manchester United in all competitions have seen more than 2.5 goals being scored. In the same period, 7 of Watford's games have yielded more than 2.5 goals per game.

No team has scored fewer Premier League goals this season than Watford (24). Only West Ham United (45), Norwich City (48), Southampton (48) and Aston Villa (50) have conceded more league goals this campaign than the Hornets (40).

Only Liverpool (9) have conceded fewer home league goals this season than Manchester United (12). Additionally, only the Merseyside giants have lost fewer games at home (0) than the Red Devils this season (2).

Manchester United have failed to score in their last two Premier League games and have not gone three league games without scoring since May 2002.

Manchester United v Watford Prediction

Solskjaer's side are expected to record a victory, with Watford languishing in the relegation zone and looking increasingly likely to drop to the Championship at the end of the season. Despite their position in the league table, the Red Devils have been resolute at home this season and will keep things tight to record a positive result, as they look to climb up the table.

Despite losing the reverse fixture 2-0 in December, Manchester United head into the game as overwhelming favourites and should record all three points. New signings Bruno Fernandes is expected to start once again and Odion Ighalo looks set to be amongst the squad, with Anthony Martial leading the line in Marcus Rashford's absence.

Tip 1 - Result: Manchester United

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Under