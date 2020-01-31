Manchester United v Wolves Prediction and Betting Tips - 1st Feb 2020

Manchester United host Wolves at Old Trafford in the Premier League

Manchester United face Wolves for the third time in all competitions this season and the Red Devils are unbeaten against the West Midlands outfit, having most recently beaten them in the FA Cup fifth-round tie. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have been boosted by the big money addition of Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes, as the 25-year-old joined for a fee believed to be in the region of £68 million.

Wolves have proved time and again since gaining promotion that they are capable of going toe to toe with the best sides in the country and Nuno Espirito Santo's side will aim to make it third time lucky this season against the Red Devils.

Manchester United v Wolves Preview

Wolves travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United, who are coming on the back of glorious failure in the Carabao Cup semi-final against arch-rivals Manchester City. Despite their 1-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium, the Red Devils crashed out of the League Cup 3-2 on aggregate but have been boosted by the signing of Sporting CP captain Bruno Fernandes.

The two sides are level on points after 24 games played and will look for pip one another to secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League next season. The Red Devils will look to overcome their underwhelming start to the season and make a late push for the top four spots and the signing of Fernandes is a step in the right direction to achieving their goals.

Manchester United v Wolves Head to Head

Manchester United have lost just 2 of their last 60 league games in February (W42 D16). Additionally, the Red Devils are unbeaten against Wolves in 11 league outings since losing to them in November 1980 and have sensationally never gone behind in that period.

Solskjaer's side have failed to score in 7 of their 24 Premier League encounters this season and have also blanked in 3 of their last 4 league encounters. Wolves have never won a Premier League game at Old Trafford, drawing 1 and losing 4 of their last 5 encounters.

Wolves have already won at Manchester in the Premier League this season, as a brace from Adama Traore buoyed them on to a 2-0 victory against Manchester City in November. The West Midlands side have the 6th best away record this season, with 17 points from 12 games in their travels.

Only 3 of the last 10 games involving Manchester United have seen more than 2.5 goals being scored. Conversely, 6 Wolves' last 10 games have yielded more than 2.5 goals.

Manchester United v Wolves Prediction

Despite their league position, Wolves haven't been as consistent as they'd have liked this season and have continued to leak goals. Only Southampton (42) and Arsenal (34) have conceded more goals than Nuno Espirito Santo's side (32) in the top half of the Premier League this season but the West Midlands side are sure to benefit from Willy Boly's return from injury, as the Portuguese international was a mainstay at the back for them last season.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in 2 encounters against Wolves this season and were held to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture. Wolves will have to be at their destructive best to get the better of Manchester United at Old Trafford but the game is expected to be a close contest, as two sides level on points prepare to go head to head.

A scored draw is the most likely outcome.

Manchester United v Wolves Betting Tips

Despite their underwhelming start to the season, Manchester United have produced the goods consistently at Old Trafford this season and head into the game as favourites. As two sides with counter-attacking philosophies prepare to go head to head, the game promises to be an intriguing affair with a fair few goals being scored.

Marcus Rashford's absence is a key talking point and the Red Devils will have to do without their talisman in an important game, with Anthony Martial set to lead the line in his absence.

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United win/draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes

Tip 3: Over/Under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5