Manchester United vs Arsenal Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Manchester United will host Arsenal in their Monday night fixture in the Premier League, which can be huge in the race for a top four finish. The result of this match may also decide the future of the two managers, who have not been able to deliver the desired results so far.

Arsenal got off to a good start to the season, as they won the first two Premier League games. Since then, the Gunners have managed to collect just five points in four matches and this match will be an opportunity for Arsenal to bring their campaign back on track.

Manchester United are going through a more difficult phase than their rivals. They have earned just five points in the last five matches. United got over the line vs Astana and Rochdale in cup competitions, but the performances failed to inspire any confidence.

The stakes are always high when these two giants of English football face each other. While the two are not the same powerhouses as they used to be, football fans around the world will be looking forward to this game. If you want to place a bet on this high profile match, you might want to take a look at the odds by BigPesa.

Last meeting between the two teams

In the Premier League fixture in March, the Gunners managed to beat United by 2-0. The Red Devils had the momentum going into the game, but after the loss, everything has gone downhill for Solskjaer's men.

The bookmakers have given Red Devils a decent chance of changing their fortunes by registering a win against Arsenal this time. The odds of United winning are placed at 2.5, while Arsenal has been given odds of 3.0. The draw is the least likely result according to the bookmakers, with odds of 3.6 based on the odds on BigPesa.

Expected to be a goal-fest

Both the teams have poor defensive setups, so a lot of goals are expected in this match. It is not a surprise that odds of less than 1.5 goals is placed at a high figure of 4.1 on BigPesa. On the other hand, the odds of over 2.5 and 3.5 goals are placed at 1.7 and 2.65 respectively, should be more appealing to the punters.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been in great form throughout the season, with six goals to his name. It is not a surprise that the Gabon international is the most likely to score in the match (2.65). Considering the form of Mason Greenwood, it might be a good idea to place a bet on the teenager (3.15). Surely a must-watch game for the fans and the neutrals as well.