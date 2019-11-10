Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Manchester United will return to Premier League action, when they will host Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Red Devils will be looking to get back to winning ways, after they lost narrowly against Bournemouth away from home. Manchester United have been hot and cold this season as they have surprised their fans with few good performances, but have also played some drab football over the course of the season. Due to this, they find themselves currently in the 10th position in the league.

Meanwhile, Brighton have had a good run of form lately, as they won 3-0 against Tottenham, followed by a narrow defeat against Aston Villa. However, the Seagulls followed it up with wins against Everton and Norwich City coming to this game against United.

Graham Potter's men currently have punched above their weight thus far, as they are currently in the eighth position, just two points ahead of Manchester United. Hence this match can turn a few tables, but the visitors will hope to carry on their good run-of-form.

Odds on BigPesa suggest that the home side are favourites to win this tie, with odds of 1.64 in their favour.

Last Meeting Between both the sides

The Red Devils enjoy a superior record against the Seagulls overall. However, it has not been a joy ride for Manchester United against this week's opponents. Ole Solksjaer's men may have won the last match in January this year, but they have lost the previous two matches all in the Premier League.

The odds suggest that the Manchester based side are the favourites to win this game, as a win for them is valued at 1.64. A draw is valued at 3.9, while the odds on BigPesa suggest that a win for the visitors is placed at 6.2.

Will Manchester United get back to winning ways?

Graham Potter has a good bunch of players who can turn up against any team in the league and pose a threat. Players like Davy Propper, Pascal Gross and new signing Leandro Trossard are exciting midfield players who can create chances for players like Neil Maupay and Aaron McConnelly leading the lines for the Seagulls. They have had a healthy scoring-rate till now but have also conceded an equal number of goals as well.

On the other hand, Manchester United will play at home and will have the backing of their fans. Despite that, the Red Devils have struggled in the final third in finding that extra panache at their attacking front. Also, Solskjaer's men will have a tiring time in mid-week, as they face off against Partizan in their Europa League clash. So, fatigue can be a huge issue going into this match.

BigPesa suggests that the game will have a couple of goals, with odds 3.65 favouring the same. United will be hoping that they can score both the goals, while Brighton will surely have something to say about it.