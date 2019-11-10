Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Manchester United will face off against Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday in the top flight of English football. Solskjaer's men will be determined to turn things around after their narrow 0-1 defeat against Bournemouth in the last game week.

On the other hand, Brighton will be coming into the match against the Red Devils, post a convincing 2-0 win over Norwich City. Leandro Trossard and Shane Duffy were on the score-sheet in the last match. The Seagulls have been in a good run of form lately and are two points ahead of the Red Devils in the league table.

As per the odds on BigPesa, the hosts are the favourites to win this game (1.64). The chances of a draw are valued at 3.9, while a win for the visitors is placed at odds of 6.2.

Team News-

Manchester United:

Solksjaer has a long injury list and has to manage the squad with these problems. Ashley Young will also be missing the game due to suspension. Young defender Brandon Williams has impressed the fans and is likely to get a nod in the weekend squad. While Victor Lindelof is doubtful for this fixture, the Norwegian can bring in Marcos Rojo to fill that space beside Harry Maguire, if needed.

In attack Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James are expected to start, as they will be vested with the responsibilities of finding the back of the net. The odds on BigPesa suggest that both teams may not score in the game, with the odds of 1.79 in the favour of just one side scoring. 1-0 is the most favoured score (7.2), which means that the Manchester based side have a good chance of breaking the deadlock and taking all three points.

Brighton:

Graham Potter will miss centre-back Adam Webster, who suffered an ankle injury in their latest win against Norwich. Shane Duffy is likely to return to the starting lineup. Summer signing Leandro Trossard will look to push in the starting eleven after scoring a goal recently.

However, Neal Maupay and Aaron McConnelly will again lead the lines for the Seagulls, with Potter likely to play in a balanced 4-4-2 formation. The attacking duo has scored seven goals between them and will look to continue that marauding form even against Manchester United.

As per BigPesa, the game should produce a couple of goals (3.65). Brighton will want to make an impact in the match and get something out of it, as United continue to struggle for form in the league.

Predicted Lineups-

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams; Fred, Scott McTominay; Daniel James, Andreas Pereira, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial.

Brighton (4-4-2): Matt Ryan; Martin Montoya, Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk, Burn; Leandro Trossard, Dale Stephens, Davy Propper, Steven Alzate; Aaron Connolly, Neal Maupay.