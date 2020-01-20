Manchester United vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd Jan'2020

Manchester United's Premier League campaign resumes under the lights at Old Trafford in midweek as they host Sean Dyche's Burnley as the latest kick-off on Wednesday night.

Manchester United vs Burnley Preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to bounce back after his men were outclassed by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at Anfield, losing 2-0 on the night. This was United's 7th loss this season as they sit in 5th place with 34 points from 23 games.

Burnley, meanwhile, emerged as surprise victors in the league game played before the spectacle at Anfield when they beat Leicester City 2-1 at Turf Moor. The Clarets were on a streak of five consecutive losses in the league ahead of their clash with the Foxes, but Chris Wood's leveller and Ashley Westwood's winner saw off the Foxes on the evening. This was Burnley's 8th win of the season which sees them move to 14th place with 27 points from 23 games so far.

Manchester United vs Burnley Head to Head

Since a 1-0 win in their first Premier League meeting in August 2009, Burnley are yet to beat Manchester United in a league game in the next 10 attempts, losing six and drawing 4.

Only 4 out of a total of 11 meetings between these sides have seen over 2.5 goals being scored.

Manchester United have scored 4 goals in their last two successive home games, beating Norwich City and Newcastle United by scores of 4-0 and 4-1 respectively. The last time they did the same in 3 consecutive home games was in November 1997.

The Clarets haven't managed to beat the Red Devils on their turf since 1962. However, in their last 3 visits to Old Trafford, they managed 3 successive draws.

Manchester United vs Burnley Prediction

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are depleted due to injuries to a number of star players including Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and most recently, Marcus Rashford. The Englishman has been vital for United in the current season having scored 14 league goals so far. His loss could have dangerous consequences as he is the player who has stepped up time and again this season to bail the Red Devils out with a moment of magic.

His presence will be a big miss for United regardless of whether they play lesser opposition, something they have struggled with this season or a top 6 team.

Burnley would, in all likelihood, travel to Old Trafford with the hope of keeping a relatively inexperienced attack of Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, and Daniel James quiet. They might, however, struggle to produce on the offensive front. Before beating Leicester City, they had scored just 1 goal in 4 previous Premier League outings, highlighting their goal-scoring woes.

Given United's struggles to break down deep blocks and Burnley's poor form in the league, either a win for the home side or a draw appears to be the likelier results.

Manchester United vs Burnley Betting Tips

Burnley’s confidence would have taken a huge boost following their 2-2 draw away to Manchester City last weekend, and given United’s recent struggles, they would be confident of coming away from Old Trafford with at least one point. For Manchester United’s away woes this season, the Red Devils have been pretty good at home, losing just 1 of their 11 matches at the Theatre of Dreams.

Tip 1 - Result: Manchester United

Tip 2 - Over/Under 3.5: Under 3.5

Tip 3 - Both Teams to Score - No