Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/2020

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United have got off to a good start to the season as they have collected four points in first two tough fixtures. While United would be disappointed to drop two points vs Wolves, they seem to have improved from the last season. On the other hand, Crystal Palace have got off to a poor start to the season as they are yet to score this campaign.

Manchester United sent a message to their rivals by registering a convincing 4-0 win over Chelsea in their opening fixture. The Red Devils dominated Wolves for the most part but a penalty miss by Paul Pogba cost them an opportunity to go to the top of the table.

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Crystal Palace have looked defensively solid as they managed to keep a clean sheet against Everton who spent big in the summer transfer window. Their problems in attack and lack of a specialist goal scorer is costing them as they are yet to score this season.

Manchester United would be hoping to pile on more misery on Palace by earning three points vs the London outfit. On the other hand, Crystal Palace would know that they have their task cut out vs Red Devils.

Last meeting between the two clubs

Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United have a great record vs Crystal Palace as they have won 37 matches vs London outfit, while they have lost only seven times. The Red Devils have won 11 out of last 13 encounters between the clubs, including the latest one in February, where they won 3-1.

Manchester United favourites to bag three points

Considering the form of the two clubs, Manchester United go into the match as the heavy favourites. It is not a surprise that the betting odds are reflecting the same thing, as a United win is trading at a modest 1.4 according to BigPesa.

Crystal Palace has some quality players, so the odds of 8.6 might encourage the punters to take a chance on them. The same fixture in the last season, ended in a draw, and the odds for a repeat of that are 5.0.

Goalfest expected

Manchester United did score four goals vs Chelsea in their last match at Old Trafford, but the last match between United and Palace ended in a goalless draw. Considering this and the fact that the bookmakers are offering high odds of 9.8 for the match to have below 0.5 goals, punters could take a punt on a dry afternoon.

While the odds for at least one goal are 1.03, the odds for at least two goals are trading at 1.23. It is obvious that the odds increase with the number of goals, so the odds for at least three and four goals are trading at 1.72 and 2.8 respectively.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to be on the scoresheet again

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

The strike partnership of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial has been deadly in the first two matches of the campaign. Both forwards have scored two goals each in the first two matches, and according to bookmakers they are likely to score again. The odds for Rashford and Martial scoring are trading at 2.33 and 2.4 respectively.

On the other hand, Wilfred Zaha is likeliest for Crystal Palace as the odds of him scoring are 5.4.

