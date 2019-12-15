Manchester United vs Everton - Match Preview and Betting Tips- Premier League 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 15 Dec 2019, 01:29 IST SHARE

Manchester United v AZ Alkmaar: Group L - UEFA Europa League

Come this Sunday, two revitalised outfits will joust for supremacy as Manchester United host Everton at the Theatre of Dreams. Both the teams started the Premier League on an exceptionally abysmal note. The Red Devils were languishing in the 13th place when they met Sheffield United and secured a remarkable comeback. They were then unfortunate against an upbeat Aston Villa and could only share the spoils after a pedestrian display. Post that, United had Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in the league looming large. With two clinical victories, the Solskjaer-led squad has found an aura of invincibility around them.

After trouncing a mediocre Southampton, Everton’s confidence was destroyed at the hands of Norwich, Leicester City and Liverpool. The management decided to act and Marco Silva, their manager was shown the door.

With Duncan Ferguson taking charge as interim manager, his first test was against Chelsea. He and the team came out with flying colours, as the Toffees walked away with the bragging rights, thumping Chelsea by three goals to one. With both teams desperate to keep winning, it will be a contest to relish.

As per BigPesa, the home side are the favourites to win this tie, with odds of 1.84 to their name.

Previous meeting between these two sides:

The last time these two sides met, United was left disgruntled by a rampaging Everton, that cemented Marco Silva's technical superiority at the club. Strikes from Richarlison, Gylfi Siggurdson, Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott destroyed United mercilessly.

However, Everton, couldn't secure a victory in the last three games that preceded the one at Goodison Park. Due to this, BigPesa claims that the Red Devils could be the likely winners of this match. Odds of 1.84 favour their win. On the other hand, a draw is valued at 3.9, while a win for the Merseyside outfit is valued at 4.8.

An exciting battle in the offing?

United's successful outings against Spurs and City were based on lightning pace and precision in counterattacks. Everton, on the contrary, pegged Chelsea with neatly threaded passes that left Lampard's wards befuddled in the midfield.

The best feature of this game will be the duel of Richarlison and Marcus Rashford. The latter has been simply unstoppable in the past one month and is spearheading United’s resurgence. With Maguire and Wan Bissaka rallying the defence, United will look forward to tighten their grip on the Champion's League spot. The game is expected to have a couple of goals, with the odds of 3.45 in its favour on BigPesa.