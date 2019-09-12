Manchester United vs Leicester City Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Southampton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United seems to have hit the ‘snooze’ button ever since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down as their manage. Every year, the fans expect their team to make a Johan Cryuff-esque turn and return to their usual self, but that has not happened yet.

Things were looking bright when Ferguson’s student, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed as the manager. But by the end of the season, the spirit had fizzed out. They started their 2019/20 Premier League campaign with a 4-0 victory against Chelsea, but since then have accumulated only two points from three games.

On Saturday, September 14, they will be hosting a Leicester City side that is very high in morale. Brendan Rodgers has done a commendable job since joining them as manager. The Foxes have amassed eight points from four games, and are yet to lose a match. The two draws came against formidable sides in Wolves and Chelsea.

Last Meeting between the sides

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United and Leicester City last met in February, when the Red Devils emerged as winners. Marcus Rashford scored the only goal in that game. Earlier in the season, the two sides were engaged in a battled that resulted in a 2-1 victory for Manchester United. Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw were the scorers.

Manchester United still the favourite

Though Solskjaer’s team is down on morale, beating them in their fortress, the Old Trafford, will be quite a task. Hence, the hosts are expected to take all three points away from the encounter.

A Manchester United victory is trading at 1.87 on Bigpesa.com, whereas a draw is trading at 3.8. Brendan Rodgers’ men to pull off what Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace did a couple of weeks ago, is trading at 4.3. Checkout the odds at BigPesa.

Though not many, goals still expected at Old Trafford

While Leicester City have scored six goals so far, Manchester United have netted one more. Both sides have got good attackers, but have kept only a single clean sheet each, so far in this season.

Hence, goals (though not many) can be expected at Old Trafford on Saturday. The goal range of 2-3 is the most popular, and is trading at 2.05. The goal range of 4-6 is trading at 3.3. Over 3 is goals is trading 2.33, whereas under 3 goals is trading at 1.56.

English strike-duo likely to score

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Marcus Rashford has already got two goals to his name in this season. The 21-year-old youngster is the likeliest goal scorer of the match. A goal from Rashford is trading at 2.8. A goal from Leicester City’s talismanic striker Jamie Vardy is trading at 2.95. Checkout the Odds at BigPesa.