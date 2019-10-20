Manchester United vs Liverpool - Match Preview and Betting Tips- Premier League 2019/20

Manchester United will welcome Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Red Devils have made one of their worst starts to a Premier League campaign this term. They are just two points above the relegation zone at this moment. In the previous match ahead of the international break, Manchester United were beaten by Newcastle United by a margin of 1-0.

The Red Devils started off the season brilliantly with a 4-0 win against Chelsea. After that, they have only managed to win one out of their last seven games in the Premier League. A bad result against Liverpool will certainly be detrimental for them.

On the other hand, Liverpool are at the top of the Premier League table with eight straight wins so far. They are eight points ahead of second placed side Manchester City. The Reds edged past Leicester City by a margin of 2-1 in their previous match. Jurgen Klopp's men will be eyeing to maintain their winning run in the Premier League.

Previous meeting between these two sides:

The previous match between Manchester United and Liverpool ended in a goalless draw at Old Trafford. However, Liverpool were victorious against the Red Devils in the reverse fixture at Anfield by a margin of 3-1.

Due to this, BigPesa tags Klopp’s side as the favourites to win, with odds of 1.75 in their favour. A draw is placed at 4.1, while a win for the Manchester based side is placed at 5.2.

An easy win on the cards for Liverpool?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that David De Gea and Paul Pogba will not be a part of the squad of Manchester United against Liverpool. Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan Bissaka are also doubtful to make it to the starting line-up, as they are still recovering from their respective injuries.

On the other hand, Liverpool will welcome their star Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson under the bars after a long interval. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might come into this match with a defensive approach. However, it will still be difficult for them to stop Liverpool considering their current form.

According to the odds on BigPesa, 1-1 is the most favoured score-line (8.4), though it will surely be an uphill task for the home side.